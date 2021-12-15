TROLLS LIVE! Tour Comes to Worcester in 2022

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage ina??Trolls LIVE! Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness, Trolls LIVE! will visit The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts May 21 - 22 for four Trolls-tastic performances. Tickets go on sale December 17, 2022 and may be purchased at TheHanoverTheatre.org.

The journey begins whena??the Trolls' Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Trolls Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create.a??This is one Trolls party you won't want to miss!

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love - singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry and media technology, and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults alike with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

Tickets start at $15. Tickets are available at the Box Office, online at TheHanoverTheatre.org or by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469.) Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of tickets are available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party, starting at $105. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch!

For more information or to join Trolls Hair Mail for other exclusive offers, visit www.TrollsLIVE.com. Follow Trolls LIVE! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @trollslive, and use #TrollsLIVE.