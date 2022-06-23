TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On-Sale Now at at the Citizens Bank Opera House

The Lexus 22/23 Broadway in Boston Season begins this September celebrating a legend and icon with the Boston premiere of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Performances at the Citizens Bank Opera House September 20 - October 2, 2022. Casting to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the upcoming production are on sale and can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available - please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-bank-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.

"It has been years since I toured the US and I am very excited that my own musical can now bring my music and story to my fans in their home cities across America. It's a homecoming and that is very special to me," said Tina Turner.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Tina Turner is a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording was produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records, featuring the original London cast and is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

The Emmy-nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

For more information visit www.BroadwayInBoston.com or www.TinaOnBroadway.com.