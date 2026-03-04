Chester Theatre Company Unveils 2026 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chester Theatre Company has announced their 37th annual summer season, building off last year's success under new Co-Artistic Directors Christopher Baker and Michelle Ong Hendrick. The 2025 season garnered 5 Berkshire Theater nominations and 2 wins, and 2 productions were named the 10 Best of the Year in the Berkshire Eagle.

“What does the future hold? Can we change the world? Those are the questions in Chester's 2026 season,” said Ong Hendrick and Baker. “These four plays are each very different, yet all have humor, courage, a little grit and a lot of discoveries. Futurist Buckminster Fuller, activist Fannie Lou Hamer, a group of scientists facing the unexplainable, and a peevish columnist offering transcendent advice; the season is alive with characters who ask: What is our hope for tomorrow?”

“We're excited to be joined by both old and new members of the Chester Theatre family, bringing together great performers, masterful plays, the best directors and designers, an accomplished technical team and some of the liveliest, most curious audiences to be found anywhere.”

Subscriptions go on sale to the public on March 17. Single tickets go on sale April 7.

R. BUCKMINSTER FULLER: THE HISTORY (and Mystery) OF THE UNIVERSE

By D.W. Jacobs

From the life, work and writings of R. Buckminster Fuller

Directed by Barbara Karger

June 19-28, 2026

Futurist, environmentalist, architect, inventor and geodesic dome designer Buckminster Fuller takes us on a wild journey from his childhood in Massachusetts, to meeting Albert Einstein, to his extraordinary inventions, explaining how doing more with less can save both humanity and the planet.

FANNIE (THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER)

By Cheryl L. West

Directed by Gilbert McCauley

July 2-12, 2026

Filled with music, humor and spirituality, this is the impassioned story of American civil rights activist and hero, Fannie Lou Hamer, from her beginnings as the daughter of a sharecropper, to co-founding the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, to her historic speech at the 1964 Democratic Convention and beyond.

AMCHITKA

A New Play by Mark St. Germain

Directed by Julianne Boyd

July 24-Aug 8

In a monitoring station at Amchitka, a Volcanic Island 170 miles off the coast of Alaska used for underground nuclear testing in the 1960s, three scientists find themselves cut off from the outside world as an event seems to be underway. But what? A new philosophical thriller by Mark St. Germain, author of Magdalene and Freud's Last Session.

DEAR ALIEN

By Liz Duffy-Adams

Directed by Michelle Ong Hendrick

Aug 14-23

In this cheeky existential comedy, a reclusive advice columnist known as “Dear Alien” attempts to finish a book, respond to their readers, help the lovelorn, enlighten the confused, avoid financial ruin, hide from online trolls, escape desolation and explain the nature of human existence. All under a deadline.