THE WITCHER IN CONCERT is Coming To Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre

For the first time ever, The Witcher in Concert, a live concert experience featuring music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by CD PROJEKT RED, is visiting Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on May 31, 2025 for two shows only at 3pm and 8pm. The concert series was created to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he embarks on a quest to find his adopted daughter, Ciri.

Starting at $45.00, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 7 at 10am EST. Tickets can be purchased both online and in-person at the Colonial box office (106 Boylston Street, Boston). Concert attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase unique commemorative merchandise on-site.

The Witcher in Concert is a celebration of the dark fantasy role-playing game's incredible music and emotional storytelling, all translated into a gripping live performance on stage. Featuring an ensemble orchestra and cutting-edge visuals, each concert merges stunning cinematics and gameplay with tracks specially arranged for the occasion under the supervision of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt co-composer Marcin Przybyłowicz.

Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach, the co-composers of the game's soundtrack and contributors to several beloved songs, will also perform alongside the orchestra, faithfully bringing to life an epic sonic journey.

The Witcher in Concert is created in collaboration with GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment, the producers of live entertainment events in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, the full list of tour dates, and to sign up to receive updates through the official newsletter, visit The Witcher in Concert website at www.thewitcher.com/concert.

