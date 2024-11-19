THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET, PRINCE OF DENMARK From Director Robert Lepage Returns To Boston In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ex Machina, Côté Danse, Dvoretsky Productions and presenting partner Show One Productions have announced the East Coast debut of The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark, a captivating fusion of theater and dance.

This groundbreaking production brings together the legendary director Robert Lepage—renowned for his work with the Metropolitan Opera, Stratford Festival and Cirque du Soleil, and recipient of the 2012 Eugene McDermott Award in the Arts from MIT—and the renowned dancer/choreographer Guillaume Côté, (who also plays the title role) best known for his long tenure as a Principal Dancer with The National Ballet of Canada and his groundbreaking collaborations with Lepage (Frame by Frame). Boston audiences will also remember Lepage's previous work in at Arts Emerson, the acclaimed Needles and Opium (2015), which was praised by the Boston Globe as “wildly imaginative,” and showcasing Lepage's “poetic sensibility and lush visual vocabulary” as well as nine productions with the Anderson Project in 2012.

After dazzling audiences and critics alike in North American and Europe, this re-imagining of Shakespeare's timeless and haunting tragedy will debut at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (219 Tremont St.) for two performances Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1, 2025.

This wordless rendition of the emblematic tale of a man engulfed by doubt and possibly slipping into madness following the tragic death of his father offers a fresh perspective on the enduring masterpiece. The 100-minute-long performance delves into the core narratives of Shakespeare's intricate exploration of the human condition, seamlessly blending classical and contemporary choreography. Featuring a company of hand-picked dancers, Côté himself stars as the tormented Dane.

Côté and Lepage's creation pulls the audience deep into a world of deception, where phantoms and humans mingle on a minimalist set on which light, shadow and transparency play an integral role. This metaphorical reinterpretation of the Shakespearian drama draws a fine line, connecting movements of the body with what may or may not be lurking within the corners of the mind.

“Robert has staged numerous award-winning productions of Hamlet globally and has even played the role himself. His deep and nuanced understanding of the play became a topic of discussion as we worked on another multi-disciplinary experience in 2018, Frame by Frame produced by The National Ballet of Canada" Côté recalls. "Hamlet remains a deep exploration of the human experience, and by gaining a deeper understanding of this character, we can appreciate the importance of taking action to address the problems of humanity. Shakespeare's canon of works exemplifies the power of art, and there is no better time than now to unite through shared experiences.”

“Hamlet, both the play and the character, have left an indelible mark on my career,” adds Lepage. “When Guillaume expressed an interest in revisiting the character, the proposition of working with him to find a nonverbal expression of the inner contradictions and the paradoxes of Hamlet was, for me, an immensely inspiring idea.”

Lepage and Côté's The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark made its World Premiere on April 3, 2024, at Toronto's Elgin Theater. Described as a “tantalizing glimpse into the creative masterminds of Lepage and Côté as a single creative unit,” by Intermission Magazine, the performance was lauded as one of the dance world's most innovative productions of 2024.

In The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark, Côté and Lepage adopt a theatrical approach to the narrative, focusing on the dynamic movements of the nine-dancer ensemble. Lepage infuses the production with his renowned visual signature, crafting a powerfully symbolic world using expressive lighting design, movable set pieces, and a striking original score by award-winning composer John Gzowski.

“This piece is really based on bodies, on movement, on how to use the space,” says Lepage. “I think people will recognize my signature...any technology we employ is very supportive of the strong ideas underpinning the production.”

The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark is produced by Lepage's Ex Machina and Côté's Côté Danse, in partnership with celebrated producer Svetlana Dvoretsky's Dvoretsky Productions, and is presented by Show One Productions, a leading global arts producer and presenter for over 20 years. Dvoretsky recently produced a new work with Côté, an acclaimed multimedia dance production TOUCH and with Lepage, she presented his immersive VR project The Library At Night in Toronto.

“I am honored to produce this momentous collaboration between these two extraordinary artists, which has come to fruition in this stunning and innovative new work,” commented Dvoretsky. “Guillaume Côté and Robert Lepage are unique talents on a global stage, and their visual worlds blend beautifully. A project like this is a dream come true for a producer, and it is a thrill to be part of their ongoing collaboration.”

The brooding and provocative design elements of The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark are brought to life by a carefully selected team of distinguished designers. Leading the charge is Steve Blanchet, Creative Director at Ex Machina, who has over twenty-five years of experience in the arts and cultural sector. Blanchet's notable works include Shakespeare's Coriolanus at the Stratford Festival and Mozart's The Magic Flute at the Quebec Opera Festival. Lighting Designer Simon Rossiter, known for his specialization in dance, has collaborated on over three hundred designs with prestigious companies such as The National Ballet of Canada and Toronto Dance Theatre, earning multiple Dora Mavor Moore awards. Costume Designer Michael Gianfrancesco has an extensive portfolio spanning theater, opera and dance, with his designs showcased at the Stratford Festival, The National Ballet of Canada and the Rossini Festival in Italy. Together, this talented trio ensures a visually stunning and immersive experience for the audience.

Tickets for Côté and Lepage's The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark will go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets beginning at $65. Tickets will be available at EmersonTheatres.org or by calling the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre box office at 617.824.8400. The engagement will run at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre from February 28-March 1, with a limited number of available performances.

Comments