THE MOTH MAINSTAGE And More Coming to Hanover Center

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present a variety of upcoming events from guest speakers, to music tributes, and family-friendly fables!

The Moth Mainstage returns to Worcester on April 25. The Moth is an acclaimed not-for-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling, hosted by Peter Aguero.

The Hanover Theatre Conservatory's Youth Acting Company is in rehearsal for the Shakespearean fable, The Winter's Tale at the Jean McDonough Arts Center in a new adaptation directed by Brendon Fox. This production runs February 21-23.

The Youth Ballet Company is preparing choreography for a free family-friendly presentation on the main stage, The Stories of Hansel & Gretel and Peter & the Wolf, on March 6. Under the guidance of Director of Dance, Jennifer Agbay, the company aims to inspire and empower young dancers to reach their full potential while creating and fostering a supportive and collaborative environment.

Lastly, tomorrow marks the public on sale for tickets to the popular The Australian Pink Floyd Show. Just announced this week, the stop in Worcester on September 19, will honor the 60th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's formation in 1965.

