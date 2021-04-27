THE CONJURORS' CLUB Returns to A.R.T

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University has announced today the ensemble of magicians to perform in the return engagement of The Conjurors' Club created by Vinny DePonto and Geoff Kanick. Back by popular demand, the live interactive multi-magician experience runs online April 28 - May 16, 2021.

The upcoming engagement will be hosted by co-creator Geoff Kanick and features an ensemble that includes Jeanette Andrews, Kayla Lee Drescher, Mahdi Gilbert, Eric Jones, Noah Levine, Daniel Martin, Francis Menotti, Lindsey Noel, Naathan Phan, Ran'D Shine, and Noah Sonie.

Each visit to The Conjurors' Club features intimate performances from four magicians. Learn more the members of the ensemble below.

For the first time in 100 years, the secretive magic society The Conjurors' Club pulls back the curtain for an interactive experience that redefines the face of modern magic. Take a front-row seat and immerse yourself in the arcane and mysterious with four different magicians. Physical distance can't keep the amazing mind-reading, reality-bending illusions, and extraordinary transformations from reaching through the screen and directly into your home. As honorary members of the Club, you'll receive your own secret package for use during your visit that is guaranteed to surprise and delight all of your senses-but you must promise to keep the secrets...

TICKETING INFORMATION

Household tickets for all dates are currently available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ConjurorsClub and by calling 617-547-8300.

Tickets from $25

A limited number of rush tickets are released 72 hours prior to each performance (secret package not included)

Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others

Packages of 5 or more household tickets are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/groups, by contacting ticketservices@amrep.org, and by calling 617-547-8300

A ticket to The Conjurors' Club includes both admission and a secret package containing artifacts that expand and extend the live experience.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesdays, April 28, May 5 and 12 at 8PM ET

Thursdays, April 29, May 6 and 13 at 8PM ET

Fridays, April 30, May 7 and 14 at 8PM ET

Saturdays, May 1, 8, and 15 at 4PM ET and 8PM ET

Sunday, May 2, 9, and 18 at 4PM ET

The Conjurors' Club runs approximately 80 minutes and is recommended for ages 12+.