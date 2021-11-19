THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes to The Hanover Theatre in February 2022

Come carouse with The Choir of Man at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Sunday, February 6, 2022!

An international sensation, The Choir of Man delivers over 90-minutes of non-stop adrenaline-packed powerhouse vocals, hair-raising harmonies, and foot-stomping choreography. This group of nine "blokes" from across the pond will be performing your favorite radio hits, classic rock, pub tunes, folk, Broadway, and more. Set in a real working pub where the beer and rhythms flow freely, Choir of Man is bound to get the whole crowd off their feet and singing along.

The multi-faceted show and performance was created in the United Kingdom in 2017 by Andrew Kay and Nic Doodson, the creatives behind Noise Boys, The Magnets and Soweto Gospel Choir.

Tickets are on sale now! Prices are $35, $45, $55 and $65 depending on seat location. Discounts are available. Please contact the box office ata??877.571.SHOW (7469)a??or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org for more information.