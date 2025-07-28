THE BLACK BOX Sings Dolly Parton in August Outdoor Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE BLACK BOX Sings… Concert Series will return to Franklin, MA this summer with an evening dedicated to the music of country music icon Dolly Parton. Sponsored by Berry Insurance, THE BLACK BOX Sings… Dolly Parton will take place outdoors on Friday, August 2 at 8:00 p.m. at THE BLACK BOX.

The concert will feature Maria Sylvia Norris (Beetlejuice the Musical national tour), Boston’s Anissa Perona, NYC-based performer Ali Funkhouser, and a cast of standout local singers and students and alumni from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts. Seating options include tables and general admission, and in case of inclement weather, the event will move inside.

Dolly Parton remains one of the most beloved and prolific entertainers of all time, with career-spanning hits that have touched generations. One of a select group of artists nominated for an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony Award, Parton’s music will take center stage in this one-night-only celebration of her life, legacy, and chart-topping catalog.

Ticketing Information

THE BLACK BOX Sings… Dolly Parton

August 2 at 8:00 p.m.

15 W. Central Street, Franklin, MA

Tickets and info: THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call 508-528-3370

The concert series continues on August 23 with THE BLACK BOX Sings… The 2024–25 Broadway Season, featuring songs from this year’s new musicals and revivals.