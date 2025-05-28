Summer@Music Worcester Returns With Three Different Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Emi Ferguson and Ruckus, and the Hermitage Trio will perform during the third edition of Summer@Music Worcester this July and August. Tickets and information can be found at musicworcester.org.

“Summer@MW this year brings a notable trio of performances to area audiences, highlighting the range of cultural venues in Central MA as well as Music Worcester's hallmark range of performers,” stated Executive Director Adrien Finlay. “An acclaimed vocal group from South Africa, a multi-genre chamber ensemble using Baroque instruments, and a piano trio noted for its high voltage playing will all inspire and entertain listeners over July and August.”

Grammy Award-winning vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo brings their trademark tight harmony and exciting rhythms to Worcester's Mechanics Hall on Friday July 18th. American audiences first became acquainted with Ladysmith Black Mambazo when they collaborated with Paul Simon on his 1986 album Graceland, and in the ensuing years they have become one of the most famous South African musical groups. Their performances are filled with groove, traditional instrumentation, and energy that has delighted and inspired audiences all over the world. This concert is co-presented with Worcester-based non-profit Crocodile River Music.

Emi Ferguson and Ruckus will perform music from their album, Fly the Coop: Bach Flute Sonatas & Keyboard Preludes, at the Brickbox Theater at JMAC on Friday July 25th. The album has been called a “wild romp through some of Bach's most playful and transcendent works.” Ferguson, principal flute of the Handel & Haydn Society and a 2023 recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, is “on a mission to shake up classical music.” Performing with early music band Ruckus, who claim to be the world's only known period-instrument rock band, they explore the relationship between the ethereal sound of solo flute and the rich texture of an expansive rhythm section, made up of theorbos, baroque guitars, baroque bassoon, cello, viola da gamba, harpsichord, organ, bass, and banjos.

The multi-Grammy Award Winning Hermitage Piano Trio, which The Washington Post has singled out for “such power and sweeping passion that it left you nearly out of breath,” will perform at Tuckerman Hall on Friday, August 15th. Featuring violinist Misha Keylin, cellist Sergey Antonov, and pianist Ilya Kazantsev, the group will perform works by Josef Suk, Maurice Ravel, and Antonín Dvořák. They released their third album Dvořák Circle earlier this year.

Comments

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 27% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 21% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 16% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds