Street Stage Brings A Performance By Boston Lyric Opera and Castle of Our Skins to Decordova Museum Next Week

Boston Lyric Opera's acclaimed Street Stage mobile performance vehicle returns to deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, with a performance presented in collaboration with Castle of Our Skins, the concert and education organization dedicated to celebrating Black artistry through music.

BLO and COOS will present "Misodzi Yamarimba," an original musical narrative by Zimbabwean composer Tanyaradzwa Tawengwa-Nzou Mambano including features performances by Mambano, as well as artists from BLO and COOS.

The piece will be performed Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4 pm. at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Rd, Lincoln, MA. The performance is free with admission to the deCordova. Attendees are required to pre-register here.