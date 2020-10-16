Strange Trace Announces THE MISSING PIECE: A HORROR OPERA

All six core members of Strange Trace take main roles in this campy horror opera.

Strange Trace, a new opera company in the Boston and New England area with world-wide digital reach, has released a recording of a new horror opera, The Missing Piece.

The Missing Piece, was created in entirely in quarantine. The libretto was written by Strange Trace members Joshua Scheid and Erin Matthews and the music was written and recorded by Greg Nahabedian. All six core members of Strange Trace take main roles in this campy horror opera.

In the midst of quarantine a mid-sized regional puzzle company meets for a virtual happy hour. None of them were expecting such a boom in business! There's one problem: Everyone is singing and nobody seems to be able to stop. Why? Well the answers don't start to become clear until people start to die.

The Missing Piece will be available in two formats. On October 28th the video production will premiere and remain on Youtube in perpetuity. CD recordings of the work are available from the independent record label Dollhouse Lightning and are available for preorder now. Additionally the opera will begin streaming on Spotify, Bandcamp, and Apple Music on October 29th.

For more information visit strangetrace.org

