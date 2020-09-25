Stephen Kellogg Celebrates Release of New Book OBJECTS IN THE MIRROR with Concert Live Streamed from Club Passim

The concert will take place on October 14th.

Singer, songwriter and now author Stephen Kellogg will live stream a special show from Club Passim to celebrate the release of his new book. Kellogg released his first full length book, Objects in the Mirror: Thoughts on a Perfect Life from an Imperfect Person in July. The book is a collection of essays that explore life, family and marriage. Like Polaroids framing the years of a troubadour and family man afflicted with an excess of self-awareness, these are stories without any clear good guys or bad guys. Instead, in each of these vignettes you will find dysfunctional humans trying to do their best and bouncing off each other in the process. Stephen Kellogg will perform live and share his thoughts on the new book Wednesday, October 14 at 8PM from the Club Passim stage. Tickets are limited for the live stream and available now at stephenkellogg.com.

The concert will be Kellogg's first show outside of his basement in months. He chose Passim because he has a special connection to the place. Many of his first gigs were at the venue including an appearance at the campfire. Festival 20 years ago. Although there will not be an audience in the club the night of the show, Kellogg still plans to hold a digital meet and greet with fans to discuss music and the new book.

"Club passim was one of the first clubs that ever said 'yes' to me," said Kellogg. "'Yes' we'd like to book you for our campfire series. 'Yes' we'd like to have you back. 'Yes' we'd like to do two shows. 'Yes' you should film your DVD here. When I was asked if I would like to take a break from my usual sound stage live streams to broadcast live from Club Passim, the answer came easily...'yes'."

Over the last decade, New England native Kellogg has performed more than 2,000 concerts around the world, raised thousands of dollars for causes close to his heart, been named Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year, and penned singles for artists like platinum selling rock band O.A.R and American Idol winner Nick Fradiani. Stephen's most recent writing work with legendary guitarist Robert Randolph, led to a Grammy nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Record." He's also had his songs covered by international major label acts and released ten studio albums of his own yielding hundreds of thousands of ticket and record sales.

A father of four and married to his high school sweetheart, filmmaker Peter Harding was so moved by the everyman nature of Kellogg's story that he made a documentary called "Last Man Standing" which went on to become an Amazon exclusive film. In recent years, Kellogg has added authorship and speaking to his resume as well. He delivered a TEDx Talk on job satisfaction, the keynote speech for the prestigious photography summit WRKSHP, and was invited to speak to the students at Columbine High School in Littleton, CO on the topics of social justice and 'finding your voice.' He has appeared as a contributing author in several publications and in July 2020, published his first full length book-a collection of essays called, "Objects in the Mirror: Thoughts on a Perfect Life from an Imperfect Person."

Stephen Kellogg will perform live from Club Passim on Wednesday, October 14 at 8PM. Tickets for the live stream are available now at stephenkellogg.com.

