Spring Hymn Sing To Be Held At Performing Arts Center In Brewster

A Spring Hymn Sing will be held on May 3, 2026, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster. The one-hour gathering will invite community members to celebrate the season through a traditional hymn sing format.

The program will include well-known hymns such as “All Things Bright & Beautiful,” “This Is My Father’s World,” and “Fairest Lord Jesus.” Organizers describe the event as a “good old-fashioned hymn sing,” open to participants of all ages and backgrounds.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 508-240-2400.