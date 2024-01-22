Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Four Nights of Music by Award-Winning Artists

The Spire Center for Performing Arts will celebrate its tenth anniversary with a special series of shows April 10-13. Guests can enjoy four nights of incredible music from an eclectic billing including Massachusetts native and multi-Grammy Award-winner Lori McKenna, singer songwriter Peter Mulvey, and Roots Rockers Donna the Buffalo. The week concludes with a “World Music Festival” featuring Shamarr Allen, Sambita, and The Carlos Odria Trio. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, January 27, at 6:00 a.m at Click Here.

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has been a mecca for the arts in the heart of downtown Plymouth since 2014. The non-profit performance space has presented artists from jazz to blues, rock, classical, country and Americana. In addition, the Spire has hosted theater, and dance performances and served as a huge community space, allowing members of Plymouth to hold educational performing arts classes, rehearsals, community events, and more.

With tremendous acoustics, sightlines, and an architecturally beautiful interior, the 265-seat performance hall features custom state of the art lighting and sound systems and the original architectural details of the historic building offer performing arts lovers a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Looking back over the past decade, we have not only constructed a performance space but also fostered a community." said Robert Hollis, President of Spire. "Since opening our doors in 2014, we have continued to expand and attract new members and grow to something bigger than any of us imagined. Our venue is like no other, and has grown to be special to this town."

The 10-year anniversary celebration will kick-off Wednesday April 10 with the award-winning country/roots band Donna the Buffalo. Thursday, April 11, folk singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey performs. This is a special show for the Spire as Mulvey was one of the first performers during the center’s inaugural season in 2014.

Grammy and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Lori McKenna returns to the Spire on Friday, April 12. Lori is one of the most successful Country music artists. Reading, Massachusetts based songwriter Mark Erelli will perform with McKenna as well as providing an opening set. Erelli has the distinction of being among the performers who have played the most at the Spire (appearing as a solo artist, with Lori and with others.)

The anniversary celebration concludes on Saturday, April 13 with a trio of World Music acts headlined by New Orleans Trumpeter and singer-songwriter Shamarr Allen, who has shared the stage with artists Patti LaBelle, Lenny Kravitz, and Harry Connick Jr. The eight-piece band Sambita will perform authentic Latin American music interlaced with American pop dance, and the high-energy fusion band, The Carlos Odria Trio, will perform their original compositions and arrangements of jazz standards and Latin American pop music. The night will also include a special performance of traditional Chinese Dance from Fang-Chih Li, a Tai Chi expert. Fang was part of the Spire Center’s opening performance 10 years ago.

"We're incredibly excited to have such great musicians come to perform at the space for our ten-year anniversary," said Dot McDonough,Director of Marketing and Operations. "We have some exceptional artists who have been with us since the inception of Spire. We are proud of the inclusivity of the space and aim to continue to broaden our range of programming. We really strive to provide our visitors with unforgettable experiences. I'm happy to say there isn't another place like the Spire."

The 10th anniversary celebration coincides with the culmination of a multi-million dollar preservation project focused on exterior restoration including restoring architectural details, removing the aluminum siding and structural and roofing repairs. The preservation project was made possible with grants from Community Preservation Funds from the Town of Plymouth and a Cultural Facilities Fund from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.