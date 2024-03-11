Special Offer: COST OF LIVING at SpeakEasy Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cost of Living interweaves the stories of four lonely souls to examine the forces that bring people together and the ways we all need each other. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, and his estranged ex-wife Ani reunite unexpectedly after she experiences a devastating accident. And John, a brilliant PhD student with cerebral palsy, hires Jess, a first-generation Princeton graduate who has fallen on desperate times, as his new aide. Together these powerful stories comment on the complexity of caring and being cared for, the realities of navigating the world for people with and without disabilities, and “the various tendernesses of simply being human.” (The Daily Beast)

Buy Tickets at www.speakeasystage.com

Save $10 with code: SPKBWW

Visit https://www.bostontheatrescene.com/shows-and-events/cost-of-living/ for performance calendar!

Relaxed Performance Saturday March 16th at 2pm

Audio Described Performances Friday March 22nd at 8pm and Saturday March 30th at 2pm

Open Captioned Performances Friday March 29th at 8pm and Saturday March 30th at 2pm

