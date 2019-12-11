South Shore Conservatory's CHASE AWAY THE WINTER BLUES Gala Chase Celebrate's SSC's 50th Anniversary

South Shore Conservatory (SSC) celebrates the 15th year of its Chase Away the Winter Blues gala on Saturday, January 25, from 6 pm to 12 midnight, at the Boston Marriott Quincy. The festive evening of community kicks off SSC's year-long 50th anniversary.

Over the last 14 years, the South Shore community has come together to support Chase Away the Winter Blues, with the belief that arts education is truly transformative for all and should be accessible to everyone. In 2019, the gala raised over $330,000, making it the most successful Blues to date.

Proceeds from the gala benefit SSC Community Partnerships, which includes ImagineARTS, SSC's arts and literacy program in the Brockton public schools; Creative Arts Therapies programs; and SSC's tuition assistance program, affording students the opportunity to receive a music education. SSC believes that everyone, regardless of age, ability or circumstance, can benefit from the transformative nature of a music and arts education

Blues Co-Chairs, Linda Jones and Rennan Bayturk, along with a Blues committee comprised of SSC trustees, overseers, parents, and friends work endlessly to create a fabulous evening filled with music, friendship and generosity. The event begins with a cocktail reception with an SSC faculty jazz quartet, followed by a seated dinner program with outstanding music performances, an exciting live auction, followed by a paddle raise. Throughout the evening guests can take chances on unique raffle baskets.

Live auctions items include a Curated Trip to Portugal donated by Travel Sommelier, Getaway Week in Winter Park, Colorado, JETaway weekend to Martha's Vineyard courtesy of Penmor Aviation, a private Sunday Jazz Brunch catered by Paul Wahlberg, Key West Week in Old Town to name a few.

This year the Raffle Committee has coordinated an exciting offering of raffle baskets including Boston Lyric Opera opening night of "Norma," Jewelry donated by King's Jewelers, Tennis with tickets to the Tennis Hall of Fame, Beauty with spa treatments, Sports/Entertainment with tickets to Bruins, Golf with Granite Links Foursome. Raffle baskets are valued from $500 to $1,500. Tickets can be purchased online or at the event for $50 for one ticket or $100 for three tickets.

For the late-night crowd, there is a fabulous After Party, with sweets and drinks, sponsored by Massa Products Corporation. Festivities include East Coast Soul, back by popular demand and the ever-popular sing-along Piano Bar, featuring SSC's fabulous faculty members including Emily Browder Melville on vocals, Peter Mundt on guitar and vocals and Jeff Williams on the piano. After Party Chair Dawn Stancavish, along with committee members, have a celebratory party planned.

South Shore Conservatory thanks corporate sponsors Massa Products, Travel Sommelier, Boston Financial Management, GAGNONtax, Mercedes-Benz of Hanover, Fusion Academy, Cape Cod Dental Implants, Field Communications Associates, Inc./Charlie Field, Jr., Boston Financial Management and Fusion Academy for their support of the Blues gala.

The Boston Marriot Quincy is located at 1000 Marriot Drive in Quincy. Tables and tickets are on sale now. Tables begin at $5,000, individual tickets are $275 which include the After Party, starting at 9 pm. For those who cannot attend the full gala, After Party tickets may be purchased for $100. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit www.sscmusic.org or contact Donna Ryan, at d.ryan@sscmusic.org or 781-421-6162, ext. 207. The Boston Marriott Quincy has a discounted room rate for Blues guests.

For a full line up of classes and programs at South Shore Conservatory, visit: sscmusic.org or follow South Shore Conservatory on Facebook ,Twitter, and Instagram.





