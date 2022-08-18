SongwritingWith:Soldiers Returns To Club Passim For 10th Anniversary Celebration

SongwritingWith:Soldiers will celebrate 10 years of giving voice and music to veterans with a special performance at Club Passim on September 10. Featuring artists Gary Burr, Georgia Middleman, Terry Radigan, and Maia Sharp, the performance will shine a light on two important things-the power of music to help us all connect, and the need to listen to today's veterans and military families. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

A nonprofit organization, SongwritingWith:Soldiers is an evidence-based program that uses collaborative songwriting as a catalyst for positive change. It pairs veterans and their families with professional songwriters through workshops all year long across the U.S. Through their songs and retreat activities, participants rediscover their strengths and creativity to connect with family, friends, and networks with ongoing support.

"My song turned out to be one of my most important achievements during my military transition into civilian life. It let me focus on my story, obstacles in life, as well as reflections which I had a hard time expressing." -Participant, U.S. Army Ranger

Since 2012, SW:S has held more than 60 weekend retreats and nearly 250 collaborative songwriting sessions for nearly 2,000 veterans, service members, and their families, and produced more than 750 songs to date. Songs are recorded professionally with the participants as co-writers. All songs can be streamed for free. An album of music written in the program, Rifles and Rosary Beads, released by artist Mary Gauthier, was nominated for a 2019 GRAMMY Award.

SongwritingWith:Soldiers will celebrate 10 years with a live show at Club Passim September 10, 2022, at 8:00 PM. Doors will open at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

