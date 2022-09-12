Shakespeare & Company to Present 'Linklater Voice' And 'The Power Of Imagery' Online This October

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training schedule of online workshops and intensives for Fall 2022 continues October 3, 10, 17, and 24 with Linklater Voice and the Power of Imagery, led by faculty member Marie Ramirez Downing (she/her).

This workshop will dive into Linklater voice work designed to "free the natural voice" and, in the words of its creator Kristen Linklater, "tune into the person behind the voice" and to "free the person."

This online workshop will also focus on individual identity, which may include heritage, culture, and personal stories to connect to the text. Participants release tension in the body, free vibrations by releasing their jaw and tongue, and develop the range, power, and subtlety of the voice for the stage.

Shakespeare sonnets, monologues, or other heightened text participants are interested in may be used to play with resonance and use breath as a way to experience the richness of the imagery in the language. There will be group warm-ups as well as individual warm-ups that can be used for auditions, before a show, or other speaking engagements. All levels of experience will be met.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was created within the training devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and a cadre of expert teachers. It is through these programs that the aesthetic is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and that welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty. Through the Center for Actor Training, Shakespeare & Company's performance artists, education artists, and artist-managers develop a common artistic vocabulary and a coherent approach to performing Shakespeare.