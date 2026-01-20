Spire Center For Performing Arts to Welcome Thomas Dolby, Slambovian Circus Of Dreams, And More

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced three upcoming concerts at its Plymouth venue: Thomas Dolby on April 14; Slambovian Circus of Dreams on May 29; and DRAW THE LINE – AEROSMITH TRIBUTE on May 30. Tickets for all performances will go on sale Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 6:00 a.m.

Thomas Dolby, best known for the hit single “She Blinded Me with Science,” will appear at the Spire Center on April 14. Born Thomas Morgan Robertson, Dolby is a musician, producer, composer, and educator whose career spans new wave, electronic music, and experimental composition. Beyond his recording career, Dolby founded the Silicon Valley company Beatnik, whose technology powered polyphonic ringtones used in hundreds of millions of mobile phones, and served as music director for TED Conferences. Since 2014, he has been on the faculty at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, where he leads the Music for New Media program. The April 14 concert is presented by JKB Entertainment Group.

New York–based Slambovian Circus of Dreams will bring their Americana-influenced sound to the Spire Center on May 29. Formed in the Hudson Valley more than two decades ago, the group blends elements of psychedelia, folk, rock, and roots music. The band is led by vocalist Joziah Longo and features longtime collaborators Tink Lloyd and Sharkey McEwen, joined by RJ McCarty, Bob Torsello, and Matthew Abourezk.

Draw the Line – Aerosmith Tribute will perform on May 30. Originating near Boston, the same hometown as Aerosmith, Draw the Line has toured internationally for more than 30 years and performed thousands of shows. The band features lead vocalist Neill Byrnes, known for his resemblance to Steven Tyler, along with Mark Cherone, Jim Dennis, Barry Johnson, and John Myslinski, recreating the sound and style of Aerosmith’s catalog.

All performances will take place at the Spire Center for Performing Arts, located at 25½ Court Street in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Tickets will be available online through the venue’s website beginning January 24