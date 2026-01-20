The Hanover Theatre Repertory to Stage A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) has announced the full cast for its production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, running at the BrickBox Theater in Worcester January 28 through February 14.

Leaving the forest and reimagined in 1980s club culture at a bar called “The Wood,” the cast is led by Gillian Mariner-Gordon*, Ian Kramer*, Stella Chinchilla, and Nina Giselle as the four young lovers Helena, Demetrius, Hermia, and a gender-swapped Lysandra. Alexander Wells*, Janis Hudson, and Alexa Cadete represent the elite as Theseus, Hipplyta and Egea, while Equiano Mosieri* and Meri Stypinski* lead the fairies as Oberon and Titania, with Livy Scanlon*, Artistic Director of THT Rep, joining as Puck and doubling as Philostrate.

Teddy Lytle appears as Bottom, joined by John Tracey as Quince, and Mitra Sharif as Flute/Thisby. Rounding out the company are Daisy Jane Birch**, Maxwell Caraballo**, Kyle Hargrove**, Alyssa Morales**, and Ginny Hilli** who are all part of the Worc at Play program and will be appearing as Snout/Wall, Snug/Lion, Waltpaper, Astro, and Jewels, respectively.

Bringing Midsummer to life is director Dr. Kathryn Moncrief, Paris Fletcher Distinguished Professor of Humanities at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), who also adapted this script, with Dr. Sarah Lucie (WPI) serving as associate director, choreographer, and dramaturg. While keeping Shakespeare's original text, the production reframes the classic comedy through contemporary questions of gender identity and BIPOC representation, placing the action in a pulsing 1980s nightclub.

The creative team includes scenic and costume design by Peter M. Rule, makeup design by Christi Dionis, lighting design by Laura J. Eckelman, sound design by Scott O'Brien, and fight choreography by Robert Isaacson.

In addition to the performances, THT Rep will host several special events throughout the run. Following the Thursday, January 29 performance, there will be a post-show talkback in partnership with Pride Worcester. The discussion will be hosted by Dr. Sarah Lucie, featuring Dr. Stephanie Yuhl (College of the Holy Cross), and Dr. Joseph Cullon (WPI) in conversation about gender identity and queer culture in Worcester and classical texts.

On Friday, January 30, THT Rep will celebrate the official gallery opening of the curated exhibit Radical Reverie / Raging Revolt in the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC) PopUp Gallery, featuring work by local artists, submissions from across Massachusetts and New England, and youth costume designs from Love Your Labels.

“In reimagining this timeless comedy, THT Rep is bringing fresh perspectives to Shakespeare while honoring the magic and humor that have captivated audiences for centuries,” said Alan Seiffert, President & CEO of The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts. “We are proud to provide a platform for artists and local voices, fostering dialogue about representation, inclusion, and the power of theatre in our community.”

A Midsummer Night's Dream runs January 28 through February 14, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at The Hanover Theatre Box Office, online at thehanovertheatre.org/event/midsummer-nights-dream/, or by calling 877.571.7469.

*Member of Actors Equity Association (AEA)