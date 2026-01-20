Blues Traveler And Gin Blossoms With Spin Doctors Are Coming To SERVPRO After Hours Concerts

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Multi-platinum rock legends Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms will join forces for an electrifying co-headlining summer tour, making a stop at SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia, on August 27. Known for iconic hits including “Run-Around” and “Hey Jealousy,” the two bands promise an unforgettable night of hits. Spin Doctors will open the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through January 29, while supplies last.

Blues Traveler — who last year celebrated 30 years since the single release of their GRAMMY Award-winning breakthrough hit “Run-Around,” a milestone highlighted in a Rolling Stone interview with frontman John Popper — will join Gin Blossoms, whose quadruple-platinum album New Miserable Experience helped define ‘90s alternative radio, for this highly-anticipated run. In addition, returning from last year's lineup, the tour features legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors, commemorating this year the 35th anniversary of their multi-platinum debut Pocket Full of Kryptonite, home to the chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated hit “Two Princes.”

For Blues Traveler, the run is a celebration of long-standing friendships forged on the road. “It's rare when a package feels so much like home that it carries a spirit which becomes tangible to an audience,” frontman John Popper reflects. “That was the case — by all accounts — regarding our summer tour last year with Spin Doctors and Gin Blossoms. We grew up with Spin Doctors as pups in the same litter… ours is a shared origin story. But working with Gin Blossoms was a first. Their music was everywhere when we were coming up, and yet only last summer did we have the opportunity to learn how fun it is playing with them — and to discover how much energy our three bands put out in combination. So, we've decided to take this show everywhere we missed last year. We're excited to bring it to you.”

That enthusiasm carries over from last summer's shows. Guitarist Chan Kinchla adds, “Back by popular demand! We had such a blast last summer with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors and all of you beautiful people that we decided to bring the tour to the half of the country we missed. Can't wait for another amazing summer!”

Members of Gin Blossoms echo the sentiment, highlighting both nostalgia and momentum. “Same tour 2 summers in a row,” says vocalist Robin Wilson. “I've never even heard of this happening before. It is a testament to the strength of the lineup. We're all friends, we're gonna sell a lot of tickets, and it will be a blast.” Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela puts it simply: “Let's do it again, part deux! Another summer of great music with our brothers in Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors.” Guitarist Scott Johnson adds, “Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors is the best package we have ever been a part of, something for everyone!”

For Spin Doctors, the decision to return for a second consecutive summer speaks for itself. “As far as I know, it's pretty unprecedented for the same tour to go out two summers in a row,” says frontman Chris Barron. “I'm glad it's happening because it's nice to know that while we were having a ball, the audiences were as well. For sure it's gonna be the ticket of the summer.” Drummer Aaron Comess hints at what fans can expect: “We had so much fun last summer on this tour we're doing it again. Get ready for lots more collaborations, hit songs, and killer jams.”

Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2026 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to the Tribute Nights at Innsbrook series, National Headliners at Innsbrook series, or both series in the upcoming concerts season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at afterhoursinnsbrook.com.

Tickets for Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with special guests Spin Doctors on Thursday, August 27th go on sale Friday, January 23rd at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursinnsbrook.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; shows start at 7:00 PM. These events are rain or shine. No refunds.