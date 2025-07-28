Shakespeare & Company Will Offer Free Tickets for Youth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thanks to a gift from the Virginia & Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation, Shakespeare & Company is offering free Romeo and Juliet tickets to patrons 18 and under for the remainder of its run, through August 10.

Harvey Kimmel said the Kimmel Family believes the arts are critical for students’ overall growth, helping them to learn and mature.

“Specifically, we think the opportunity to see a live performance can help with the understanding and appreciation of the great storyteller,” he said.



Sunie Gorey, Shakespeare & Company’s Director of Development, added that the gift is a major step toward offering more accessible, inclusive theater to both residents of the Berkshires and visitors year-round.

"We are overjoyed by this gift from the Kimmels, which aligns with our desire to make Shakespeare accessible to all ages and allows families to come together to experience Shakespeare's words and live theater," she said.



Co-directed by Education Program Founder Kevin G. Coleman and Jonathan Epstein, this production of Romeo and Juliet is the first to play on the Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre stage since Shakespeare & Company was named one of the Top 10 Outdoor Performance venues in the U.S. by Newsweek.

To redeem the offer, patrons are asked to use the code BUDDINGBARDS at checkout when purchasing tickets online, or mention it when calling the Box Office at 413.637.3353. For more information, email boxoffice@shakespeare.org.

Photo Caption: Shakespeare & Company is offering free Romeo and Juliet tickets to patrons 18 and under for the remainder of its run, through August 10. Pictured: Caitlin Rose, left, as Romeo and Ashley McCauley Moore as Juliet; photo by Nile Scott Studios.