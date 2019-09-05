Sasha Velour, Winner Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 9, Brings Her SMOKE & MIRRORS To Boston In November

Sasha Velour's "Smoke & Mirrors," the critically-acclaimed one-queen show by global drag superstar and theatre producer, Sasha Velour, will come to Boston on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8pm at the Emerson Colonial Theatre as part of the show's 23-city North American tour. This is Velour's first solo tour, following her win of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 9 and sold-out engagements of "Smoke & Mirrors" in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Australia and New Zealand this year.

Tickets start at $39.50 are on sale to the public. VIP experiences are available in the ticket purchase path. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

At over 90 minutes, "Smoke & Mirrors" introduces audiences to a whole new side of Velour's artistry. Its 13 dazzling and genre-busting lip-synch performances are all directed, produced and choreographed by the queen herself. "Smoke & Mirrors" has been widely praised as an astounding combination of drag, live theatre, visual art, magic and personal storytelling.

Viewers will be on the edge of their seats as Velour explodes into rose petals, vanishes in a poof of smoke, saws herself in half, conjures a rainstorm and even transforms into a tree in front of their eyes...but the real magic is the way that these illusions and deceptions serve to unmask deeper truths, sparking fresh analysis of gender, fame, family, loss and the importance of dreaming big and living life over-the-top.

In an exclusive statement to Entertainment Weekly, Velour says, "I am literally and figuratively shaking with excitement to embark on my first solo theater tour with 'Smoke & Mirrors!' This production has been years in the making and is without a doubt the most personal and honest I have ever been on stage. I hope 'Smoke & Mirrors' can be a new introduction of myself...as not only a crown-wearing drag queen, but also a real person - with a very specific taste in colors! [laughs]."

"Smoke & Mirrors" has garnered support and praise from celebrities and artists who've attended the show, including Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, Hannah Hart, Anthony Rapp, Chella Man, Allie X, Dorian Electra, Alok Vaid Menon, Lypsinka, Patricia Field and more, plus "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Peppermint, Nina West, Bob the Drag Queen, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Farrah Moan, Scarlet Envy, LaGanja Estranja, Milk, Ongina, Alexis Michelle, Naomi Smalls and Kim Chi.

Sasha Velour's "Smoke & Mirrors" features the music of Annie Lennox, Whitney Houston, Shirley Bassey, Judy Garland, Celine Dion, Sia, Nina Simone, Le Tigre and more.

"Smoke & Mirrors" is created and directed by Sasha Velour and House of Velour. This tour has been produced in association with Right Angle Entertainment and is booked and arranged by WME, where Velour is represented in all areas.

Along with "Smoke & Mirrors," it's also been announced that Velour will executive produce an 8-part docu-series, titled "Nightgowns," adapted from her long-running all-inclusive drag revue of the same name for new streaming platform Quibi, set to premiere in 2020. This spring, Velour made a cameo on the final season of Comedy Central's "Broad City" and landed a prominent guest star role in "The Bold Type" on Freeform. In June, Velour released a 50-page comic book about the Stonewall Riots in honor of its 50-year anniversary, called "Three Dollar Riot" and collaborated with Lyft for their World Pride Campaign.

www.sashavelour.com





