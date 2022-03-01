Samuel Slater Experience Opens March 4 With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Samuel Slater Experience, a historic museum featuring state-of-the-art 4-D digital technology to tell the story of Samuel Slater, the beginnings of the American Industrial Revolution, and the founding of Webster, Massachusetts in the early 19th century, will open its doors to the public this Friday, March 4, 2022 with a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 AM.

A group of local politicians and business leaders will speak followed by the ribbon cutting. Speakers include Samuel Slater Experience Founder Christopher Robert, Senator Ryan Fattman, Representative Joseph McKenna, Webster Town Administrator Richard LaFond, Executive Director Keiko Orrall of Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and Representatives from Discover Central Mass. Following the brief ceremony guests and journalists are welcome to tour the museum.

The Samuel Slater Experience comprises more than twenty unique, immersive exhibits that transport the audience back to the early 1800s as the seeds of the American Industrial Revolution were sown. The museum starts with a young and conflicted Samuel Slater and his immigration to America, his success during the era and his impact on the geographic area. Guests will explore Slater's unique factory model that would transform manufacturing in America. The museum then takes you forward a century, recreating downtown Webster in the early 1900s, which has become a hub of commerce and industry.

The Samuel Slater Experience was created by Webster business owner and philanthropist Christopher Robert with the help of Webster town officials, museum design expert Doug Mund and his firm dmdg2, and digital production mastermind Bob Noll and Boston Productions Inc. Robert has been working on the project since 2018, with the fundamental purpose to create a new way to educate children. The exhibits are designed in coordination with curriculum directors from the local school districts, aligned with approved curriculum standards in both social studies and STEM fields.

Explore the Samuel Slater Experience now at SamuelSlaterExperience.org