SICILY SCENES By Chris Manaseri is Coming to Pittsford Fine Art

An opening reception for “Sicily Scenes" will be held on First Friday, September 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pittsford Fine Art, in the heart of the village of Pittsford.

Chris Manaseri paints in watercolor, oil and acrylic, and on occasion sculpts. His featured artist exhibit for September contains watercolors he did from photographs he took while on a pilgrimage to his paternal grandfather's home village, San Fratello, on the island of Sicily.

These are unusual pieces for him, since the bulk of his subject matter is much closer to home. Chris paints mostly from his studio on the south shore of Lake Ontario in Orleans County. He has been influenced by a lifelong fascination with the Wyeth family and complements his homegrown subject matter with images familiar to Wyeth fans from Chadds Ford, PA and Cushing, ME.

Hi Sicily scenes have a significant meaning to the artist. As a child he lived with his immigrant grandfather Carmelo, and those fond memories are special now that Manaseri is himself a grandfather.

Pittsford Fine Art, a gallery owned and run by 23 prominent regional artists, is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 5 p.m. and until 8 p.m. each First Friday. Original art, art prints and notecards make unique gifts and are available for purchase at the gallery. Parking is available in front of the gallery, at 4 North Main Street, or in the nearby public parking lot.