Rose Byrne Named 2026 Woman of the Year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named Rose Byrne as the recipient of its 2026 Woman of the Year Award. The award is presented annually to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Established in 1951, the Woman of the Year Award has been given to many notable and talented entertainers, including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and, most recently, Cynthia Erivo, the 75th Woman of the Year.

The Woman of the Year festivities will take place on Friday, February 13th, 2026. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals will host a celebratory roast for Ms. Byrne at 7:00pm and present her with her Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall, the Pudding’s historic home in the heart of Harvard Square since 1888. A press conference will follow the roast at 7:20pm. Afterwards, Ms. Byrne will attend a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 177th production, Salooney Tunes.

To purchase tickets to the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 177th production, Salooney Tunes, visit here. The show will be performed at Harvard University’s historic Farkas Hall at 12 Holyoke Street from February 7th to March 8th. The company then travels to NYC for performances on March 13th and 14th. They will then travel to Bermuda for performances from March 18th to 20th.

“We are thrilled to honor Rose Byrne as our Woman of the Year,” said Hasty Pudding Theatricals President Daisy Nussbaum. “Hot off a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination, it’s only right that she receives the most prestigious award of all: a pudding pot.”

“Rose may have been a bridesmaid, but now it’s her turn to walk down the aisle… or should we say, parade through Harvard Square?” said Producer Cate Schwarz. “After fighting demons and zombies, we’re sure Rose is well prepared to earn her pudding pot.”

About Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne is an Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress from Sydney, Australia. Most recently, Byrne was seen starring in Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You for A24.

For her performance, she garnered the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival, as well as an Academy Award ‘Lead Actress’ nomination and Golden Globe Award honor in the category of ‘Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.’ Upcoming, Byrne is set to star in Stephanie Laing’s TOW.

Previously on television, Byrne starred in Damages opposite Glenn Close for which she garnered two Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination for her portrayal. Her additional television credits include Physical, Platonic and Mrs. America. It was recently announced that Byrne is set to star in Peacock series The Good Daughter.

Previous film credits include: Juliet, Naked; Peter Rabbit; Instant Family; Spy; The Place Beyond the Pines; Bridesmaids; Insidious; Get Him to the Greek; 28 Weeks Later; Bridesmaids; Marie Antionette; Troy; The Goddess of 1967 for which she garnered the Volpi Cup at the 2000 Venice Film Festival and Two Hands.

Her theatre credits include Medea, You Can't Take it With You (Broadway debut), Sydney Theatre Company’s Speed-the-Plow, La Dispute, and Three Sisters. Upcoming on stage, Byrne will be seen starring in Noël Coward’s revival of FALLEN ANGELS opposite Kelli O’Hara at the Todd Haimes Theatre.