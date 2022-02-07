Rachel Bertone Named Artistic Director At Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston has announced the appointment of Rachel Bertone, award-winning regional director and choreographer, as its new Artistic Director. Bertone joins Linda Chin, previously Interim Executive Artistic Director and now Executive Producer, as the company's new leadership team for the 2022 summer season. Reagle's Founder and Producing Artistic Director Robert J. Eagle retired June 30, 2021, after a remarkable 52-year career.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Reagle Music Theatre now as its Artistic Director after first starting my professional theater career there in 2007," says Bertone. "I am incredibly grateful to Bob Eagle for creating a theatrical home for me and so many artists and to the Board of Directors for understanding and uplifting my vision for Reagle's future. I hope to honor Reagle's legacy by continuing its reputation for artistic excellence while moving the company forward by embracing artistic and educational programming that speaks to and is representative of today's diverse community."

Bertone, formerly of Malden, Mass., brings nearly 20 years of experience as a theater and dance professional to her position. Over the past decade, she has staged more than 50 musicals, earning six IRNE Awards and an Elliot Norton Award for Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Musical, and Best Ensemble. She has also directed and/or choreographed a number of prominent Broadway artists including Lisa Yuen, Michel Bell, Ciarán Sheehan, Brent Barrett, Rick Hilsabeck, Sarah Pfisterer, and De'Lon Grant. Currently she is an associate professor at Long Island University Post. Previously, she taught at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Emerson College, and The A.R.T. Institute at Harvard University.

This summer, Bertone will direct and choreograph Reagle's first major musical production since the pandemic curtailed programming - "West Side Story" conceived by Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Arthur Laurents. "West Side Story" will run July 7-17 at the Robinson Theatre at Waltham High School. Two additional shows are yet to be announced.

For more information and continuing updates on the 2022 season, please visit Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston at ReagleMusicTheatre.org.

Bertone brings nearly 20 years of experience as a theater and dance professional. She began her theater career in Reagle's 2007 production of "Singin' in the Rain" and has since served as choreographer for "My Fair Lady" (2012), "Les Misérables" (2013), "South Pacific" (2014), and "Guys & Dolls" (2015) and directed and choreographed "Carousel" (2016) and "Show Boat" (2017). Over the past decade she has staged more than 50 musicals, including "Cabaret," "In the Heights," "The Wild Party," "Gypsy," "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Barnum," "Billy Elliot," "HAIR," and "Little Shop of Horrors" at theaters such as Lyric Stage Company, Moonbox Productions, Wheelock Family Theatre, Seacoast Repertory Theatre, New Repertory Theatre, and New London Barn Playhouse. Her work has garnered numerous IRNE Awards and an Elliot Norton Award.

An established theater and dance educator in both Greater Boston and New York, Bertone has amassed an international student following for her variety of musical theater class offerings and professional development consulting. She has served as a theater and dance professor at esteemed institutions, including Boston Conservatory at Berklee, American Repertory Theater Institute at Harvard University, Emerson College, and Long Island University. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Boston Conservatory.

While living in New York throughout the pandemic, Bertone has continued working on several new projects such as "Van Gogh: A New Musical" (co-conceiver and choreographer), "Little Black Book" (choreographer), and "The Mad Ones" (director of a digital piece of theater for Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk's musical). She is on the web at rachelbertone.com.