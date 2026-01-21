Puppet Showplace Theater Unveils Winter 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Puppet Showplace Theater has revealed a diverse lineup of performances and education programs for kids and adults from January through March 2026. From the microscopic beauty of a single snowflake to the mythological mountains of the Monkey King to celebrate Lunar New Year, this season brings stories of discovery, friendship, and cultural heritage to Brookline Village.

"This winter, we are exploring worlds both near and far, from a penguin scientist in the jungle to traditional shadow figures from Turkey," says Executive Artistic Director Veronica Barron. "We're thrilled to present award-winning artists who use puppetry to reveal the magic in history, science, and our shared human experience. It's the perfect way for families to spark their imaginations during the colder months."

Highlights of the season include PuppetKabob's award-winning "The Snowflake Man," a fascinating blend of history and science, alongside Kurt Hunter Marionettes' "Penguin In My Pocket," a quirky tale highlighting the importance of imagination in both art and science. Additionally, there is a special Lunar New Year celebration featuring Bu Dai Xi puppets and live music on erhu, flute, and percussion - plus a lion dance performance after the morning show on February 15. The theater is also proud to welcome the US Karagoz Theatre Company for their Puppet Showplace debut, performing traditional Turkish shadow theater for both family audiences and a special evening show for adults.

Beyond the stage, the winter season features extensive educational opportunities, including a February Vacation Week program for kids, and adult workshops in marionette construction, shadow puppetry, and collaborative theater making.

Programming for Families on the Mainstage

"Penguin In My Pocket" by Kurt Hunter Marionettes

Jan 17 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

Jan 18 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm (Pay-What-You-Can performance)

Jan 19 (Mon) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan 24 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

Jan 25 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/01/17/penguin-in-my-pocket-by-kurt-hunter-marionettes

What happens when a penguin scientist crash lands in the jungle? Stranded because of a failed experimental jetpack, our penguin protagonist has to work with an artistic monkey to find her way home - and encounters a sea monster along the way! This quirky tale highlights the importance of imagination in both art and science, and features a concertina and audience participation!

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, and a penguin puppet craft. These activities are available after every performance, 11:30am - 12:30pm and 2:00pm - 2:30pm. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 4 - 8.

"Party Animals" by Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion

Jan 31 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

Feb 1 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/01/31/party-animals-by-sarah-nolen-of-puppet-motion

"Party Animals" follows five furry friends as they navigate the biggest social hurdle of their young lives - throwing their first party! Meet a bunny with boundless energy, a sloth with social anxiety, a hedgehog wrestling with wrapping, and a skunk who's trying to keep everything cool and under control. Through song, dance, and original rock 'n' roll music by Boston local Phil Berman (of Puppet Playtime & The Holiday Sing-Along), these little stars discover that music can be an exuberant and healthy way to express their inner selves. Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station and coloring sheets. These activities are available after every performance, 11:30am - 12:30pm and 2:00pm - 2:30pm. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 5 - 9.

"The Snowflake Man" by PuppetKabob

Feb 7 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

Feb 8 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/02/07/the-snowflake-man-by-puppetkabob

How do you take a picture of a snow crystal?! Find out in PuppetKabob's award-winning show "The Snowflake Man," inspired by Wilson "Snowflake" Bentley, the self-educated farmer and scientist who attracted the world's attention when he became the first person to photograph a single snow crystal.

"The Snowflake Man" swings audiences into the iconic 1920s through creative storytelling, intricately designed Czech-style marionettes, and a striking pop-up book of watercolor scenery. This UNIMA-USA award-winning show combines art, science, and a little known piece of New England history to magical effect!

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets and a paper snowflake craft. These activities are available after every performance, 11:30am - 12:30pm and 2:00pm - 2:30pm. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 5 - 10.

Lunar New Year Performance-"The Fiery Mountain and Its Princess: A Monkey King Tale" by Galapagos Puppets & Jimmy Zhao Chinese Music Ensemble

Feb 14 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

Feb 15 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

Feb 16 (Mon) 2026: 10:30 am

Feb 17 (Tues) 2026: 10:30 am

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/02/14/the-fiery-mountain-and-its-princess-a-monkey-king-tale-by-galapagos-puppets

Join the mischievous Monkey King in taming a fiery mountain! When Monk Tang and his disciples are stopped mid-journey by a blazing fire mountain, they learn that only a magical fan can put out the flames. But, the powerful Iron Fan Princess doesn't want to let them borrow it! Will the disciples be able to use their powers of transformation and persuasion - and puppet martial arts! - to win the fan and save the day? Beautiful Bu Dai Xi puppets, live music performed on erhu, flute, and percussion, and expressive silk scarves bring to life this episode of the classic Chinese adventure story Journey to the West.

Puppeteers Madeleine Beresford and Margaret Moody studied traditional Bu Dai Xi puppetry in Taiwan under master puppeteer Li Tien-Lu, who also wrote the script for The Fiery Mountain and its Princess. Jimmy and Iris Zhao provide energetic improvised scoring inspired by traditional pieces. And on February 15, join us for a festive lion dance performed by Northeastern's Dragon & Lion Dance Troupe after the morning performance!

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets and a Year of the Horse coloring craft. These activities are available after every performance, 11:30am - 12:30pm and 2:00pm - 2:30pm. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 5 - 12.

"The Three Little Pigs" by WonderSpark Puppets

Feb 19 (Thurs) 2026: 10:30 am

Feb 20 (Fri) 2026: 10:30 am

Feb 21 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

Feb 22 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm (Pay-What-You-Can performance)

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/02/19/the-three-little-pigs-by-wonderspark-puppets

"Little Pig, Little Pig, let me in!" Three little pigs build their houses of hay, wood and bricks - but will they withstand the Big Bad Wolf? The classic tale retold with hilarious puppet pigs and a silly wolf - with an emphasis on 'being prepared'. New York City-based WonderSpark Puppets are known for their dynamic puppetry, which shines as the puppets bring physical comedy to life!

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station and coloring sheets. These activities are available after every performance: 2:00pm - 2:30pm on Saturday and 11:30am - 12:30pm on Sunday. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 3 - 6.

"Rapunzel" by Elizabeth Dapo

Feb 28 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

March 1 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

March 7 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

March 8 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/02/28/rapunzel-by-elizabeth-dapo

Princesses can be named after vegetables, witches can have good intentions, and sometimes you need a little song to help you get through the day! A charming rendition of a classic story, this watercolor fairy tale comes to life using glove puppetry and slapstick comedy! Puppeteer Elizabeth Dapo performs this seven-puppet show solo, with humor and wit - a delight for audiences of all ages. Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, and a paper crown craft. These activities are available after every performance, 11:30am - 12:30pm and 2:00pm - 2:30pm. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 4 - 8.

"Cardboard Explosion!" by Paper Heart Puppets

Mar 14 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

Mar 15 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/03/14/cardboard-explosion-by-paper-heart-puppets

Four original stories, brought to life using nothing but cardboard and the power of your imagination! With help from the audience, puppeteer Brad Shur (beloved former Resident Artist of Puppet Showplace!) transforms simple cardboard shapes into elaborate puppet characters, then brings them to life right before your eyes. Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, and a cardboard box puppet craft inspired by the show. These activities are available after every performance, 11:30am - 12:30pm and 2:00pm - 2:30pm. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 5 - 11.

"The Dragon's Laugh + Other Tales" by Midnight Radio Show

March 21 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

March 22 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm (PWYC)

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/03/21/the-dragons-laugh-and-other-tales-by-midnight-radio-show

Join "bona fide fairy princess" Charlotte Lily Gaspard for enchanting original fairytales and songs by Midnight Radio Show! Shadow puppetry breathes life into these delightful short stories of adventure and friendship. In one story, a dragon and a fairy become friends, although their families disapprove. Complications ensue, and the new-found companions must go on a quest together as they prove that friendship can be found anywhere and with anyone.

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, and a paper bag dragon puppet. These activities are available after every performance, 11:30am - 12:30pm and 2:00pm - 2:30pm. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 5 - 10.

"The Forest of the Witch: Traditional Turkish Shadow Puppetry" by US Karagoz Theatre Company

Mar 28 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/03/28/the-forest-of-the-witch-by-us-karagoz-theatre-company

When rough-and-tumble Karagoz cuts down the tree in front of his house, the joke's on him - the tree is magical, there's a witch, and from now on, nothing will be the same. In this modern twist on a classic tale from Turkish shadow theater, humorous hijinks ensue as the characters learn the importance of preserving nature and respecting differences. This one-man show is performed with puppets crafted in the traditional style of embroidered camel and buffalo hide with painted embellishments - just like it was done 700 years ago!

US Karagoz Theatre Company was founded as the first traditional Turkish theater company in the United States, and has performed "The Forest of the Witch" to sold-out audiences in nearly 40 U.S. states - including on Broadway! Puppet Showplace is thrilled to welcome them to our stage for the very first time! Recommended for all ages.

Puppets at Night Programming for Adults & Teens

"Tempus CarniVEIL" by PuppetKabob

Feb 6 (Fri) 2026: 8:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/02/06/tempus-carniveil-by-puppetkabob

Something wicked creeps beyond the veil and into this world... Welcome to the Tempus Vorator CarniVEIL, hosted by the spirit Zeit Geist, who can freeze a moment - or even someone's essence - in time. Does she keep these frozen moments for her amusement, or devour them? Only time will tell who is really pulling the strings!

Tempus CarniVEIL blends poetry and puppetry into a sensory feast that blurs the line between abstraction and nostalgia. Parasol-centric puppets spin cautionary tales filled with danger, while the curtain is pulled back to reveal the secret relationship of puppeteer and puppet without the playboard. Recommended for adults and teens ages 14+

"WHAT THE DUCK?!?" by Susan Linn

March 11 (Wed) 2026: 8:00 pm

March 12 (Thu) 2026: 8:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/03/11/what-the-duck-by-susan-linn

Ventriloquist. Children's entertainer. Psychologist. Activist. Susan Linn's astonishing career has taken her from the set of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood to the front page of The New York Times. Through it all, Audrey Duck, her ageless avian sidekick, has provided cheeky, occasionally neurotic, always truthful commentary. Now, while Susan ponders mortality and grapples with the world's uncertain future, Audrey is convinced their dynamic duo will last forever.

Join Susan and Audrey as they unravel their tangled past and tackle important questions of life, death, art, and the universe. Part stand-up comedy, part philosophical musing on the human condition, WHAT THE DUCK?!? is the hilarious, honest, and deeply edifying evening of entertainment you didn't know you needed. Recommended for adults 18+

"The Other Side of Hollywood: A Modern Turkish Shadow Play" by US Karagoz Theatre Company

Mar 27 (Fri) 2026: 8:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/03/27/the-other-side-of-hollywood-by-us-karagoz-theatre-company

Humor, tradition, and the fantastical intertwine across cultures in this modern twist on one of the oldest Turkish literary works, Deli Dumrul, brought to life in the style of traditional Turkish shadow theater. Join our hero - rough-and-tumble everyman Karagoz, a classic character from Turkish shadow theater- as he encounters heroes from Hollywood!

Karagoz comes across a bridge that connects good and evil, beauty and ugliness - the bridge between this world and the afterlife! When Karagoz meets Azrael, the Angel of Death, he must find another soul to take his place in order to save his own life. As Karagoz tries to solve this substantial problem, he encounters stars from history like William Shakespeare, Charlie Chaplin, and Marlon Brando. Will Karagoz be able to stay alive?! Watch as shenanigans ensue, in this unique old-meets-new shadow play.

US Karagoz Theatre Company was founded as the first traditional Turkish theater company in the United States. Puppet Showplace is thrilled to welcome them to our stage for the very first time! Recommended for adults and teens ages 13+

Classes for Kids

February Puppet Adventure: Fantastic Fairy Tales - Czech Marionettes for 2nd - 7th Graders

Feb 16 (Mon) - Feb 20 (Fri) 2026

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/02/16/february-puppet-adventure-fantastic-fairy-tales-czech-marionettes

Explore storytelling and performance with Fantastic Fairy Tales! In this one-week program, kids will dive into the art of storytelling, building skills in narration, structure, and presentation. Plus, they'll make their own Czech-style marionette puppet to bring their stories to life! Kids will unleash their creativity to create their puppet, while also building practical skills like cutting and gluing. Don't miss out on this unusual puppet style!

Classes for Adults

Marionette Crash Course: Class with Kurt Hunter

Jan 20 (Tues) & Jan 22 (Thurs) | 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/01/20/marionette-crash-course-with-kurt-hunter

Jump into marionettes with this two-day evening workshop! Learn from experienced puppeteer Kurt Hunter and dip your feet into the art form - perfect for beginners. The workshop will begin with an exploration of the basic principles of marionette puppetry. Each participant will construct a simple head/shoulder string marionette using readily available materials - so you can go home and make more! The possibilities of marionettes will be explored using performance games in small groups. The workshop will close with a short group performance.

Creating Theater with Materials: Water, Paper, String & Place - Class with Max

Jan 27, Feb 3, Feb 10, Feb 17 (Tues) 2026 | 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/01/27/creating-theater-with-materials-class-with-max

Discover the movement and stories within different materials in this four-session weekly class, culminating in a short performance! Each week will explore different types of materials and the performance qualities they contain, including: water (ice, water, mist), paper (flight, weight, texture, and breath), string (entanglings, traveling, and animations), and landscapes (places that change, senses, and sharing). Participants will work individually and collaboratively on devising performance with these materials. During the final session, a performance will be devised and presented to an audience of invited friends.

Shadow Puppetry 101: Class with Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion

Feb 24, Mar 3, Mar 10, Mar 17, Mar 24 (Tues) 2026 | 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/02/24/shadow-puppetry-101-class-with-sarah-nolen-of-puppet-motion

What do translucent buffalo hides and overhead projectors have in common? Shadow puppetry is a centuries-old art form that is constantly evolving to incorporate new materials and technologies. In Shadow Puppetry 101, learn the basics of this multifaceted art-form with Resident Artist Sarah Nolen. In this supportive and introductory level class, we'll begin with hands-on exploration of different shadow styles and light sources. Then, we'll craft jointed puppets from durable materials. We will learn how to bring each rodded shadow character to life with movement, sound, and various materials. Focused on the design and animation of a fully realized puppet character, participants will create short vignettes around these flat figures to add a dimension of drama! This is a beginner level class: no puppetry or material building experience is necessary.

Collaborative Theater: A Magical Realist Approach - Workshop with Charlotte Lily Gaspard of Midnight Radio Show

March 19 (Thurs) 2026 | 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/03/19/collaborative-theater-a-magical-realist-approach-workshop-with-charlotte-lily-gaspard-of-midnight-radio-show

Join playwright, director, and puppeteer Charlotte Lily Gaspard of Midnight Radio Show for an overview of the methods (and madness!) behind her collective's magical realist approach to live performance. In this three-hour workshop we will playfully engage our creativity, storytelling, imagination, and improvisational skills. Working collaboratively, we will create new short pieces of theater, using the model of fairy tales as a framework to guide us. The format of a fairy tale is familiar, typically using a three act structure with a beginning, middle, and end. Other familiar tropes for this type of story include: good triumphs over evil, kindness is ultimately rewarded, while unkindness is ultimately punished, and where is a fairy godmother with all the solutions when you need her?!

Traditional Turkish Shadow Theater: Workshop with Ayhan Hulagu of US Karagoz Theatre Company

March 26 (Thurs) 2026 | 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/03/26/traditional-turkish-shadow-theatre-workshop-with-ayhan-hulagu

Step into the vibrant world of traditional Turkish shadow theater in this three-hour, hands-on workshop! Take a peek backstage to see how one storyteller - or meddah - performs all the characters needed to tell these classic stories, and even try your hand at it. You'll learn the history of Anatolian shadow theater and discuss the structure and key elements of this 700-year old form of solo theater. And, before making your own demo puppet to take home, you'll get to examine authentic embroidered camel and buffalo hide puppets!