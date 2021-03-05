Provincetown Theater Presents Virtual Community Conversation On Fugard's VICTORY

On Saturday, March 13th at 7pm, the Provincetown Theater is honored to partner with the Capital Classics Theatre Company of Hartford, CT to produce an insightful Zoom conversation with performance excerpts from Athol Fugard's one-act play, Victory. Streaming free-of-charge, a link to the Victory event can be found on provincetowntheater.org

Written by South Africa's most acclaimed playwright, Athol Fugard sets his play in the New South Africa following the first free election in 1994. Featuring two adolescents discovered while robbing a home, this leads to a night of dialogue, revealing the hardships of living in apartheid-created poverty. Fugard's powerful play examines the despair of many young Black citizens in South Africa who see little prospect of a constructive future.

In Victory's three-member cast, Eric Nesmith, Geoffrey Sheehan and Tonille Simone Watkis will perform scene readings, directed by Jan Mason. In between these excerpts, in a moderated conversation with the artists, the audience will discuss the play's themes and their relevance and resemblance to our world today. This presentation of Victory is part of Capital Classic's civic dialogue series, "Contemporary Classics Conversations."**

For more information about the Capitol Classics Theatre Company, email them at info@capitalclassics.org

