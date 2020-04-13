Provincetown Theater “Community Conversations” Begin Online April 14

The first in Provincetown Theater's series of Community Conversations premieres Tuesday, April 14 at 4pm at the link included below.

The new virtual programming series continues the social dialogue begun during its 20th anniversary production of The Laramie Project in 2018.

During that series, the company held free public conversations with civic and community leaders about relevant subjects within the play. Having just last weekend streamed The Laramie Project free-of-charge, this Tuesday's Community Conversations will loosely use The Laramie Project as a leaping off point in a discussion on the importance of telling our own stories in a time of crisis.

With a panel moderated by Provincetown Theater Board President David Wilson (pictured right), Outer Cape participants leading the discussion this week include:

- Reverend Kate Wilkinson, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Provincetown (pictured below) - Julie Grande, owner of the Lunch Box who, currently, also runs the Truro Food Service program during COVID-19 - Steve Katsurinas, Chair of the Provincetown Board of Health Committee

Duration of discussion will be approximately 45 minutes. The moderator will field viewer questions via the YouTube chat feature.

Like all of the virtual programming this spring, there is no fee or admission charge to participate in the Community Conversations. Donations, however, are greatly appreciated in order to help the Theater stay its course during these challenging times.

