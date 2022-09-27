Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a town whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up. Their last chance to avoid bankruptcy is to put on a play in a week.

Sep. 27, 2022  
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at POPCORN FALLS at Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company has opened its 23rd season with a bang! Or should we say...POP! Popcorn Falls is directed by Lisa Rafferty. Written by James Hindman. Starring Christopher Chew and Sarah Elizabeth Bedard. Performances run September 16 - October 2, 2022.

See photos and videos from the production below!

Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a town whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up. Their last chance to avoid bankruptcy is to put on a play in a week. One big problem: no playhouse. Another problem: no play. In this feel-good comedy, follow two actors as they hilariously play over twenty townsfolk trying to prove that art can save the world.

Returning to the Stoneham stage is GBSC favorite, Christopher Chew. Chew was most recently seen in Greater Boston Stage Company's Elliot Norton Award winning production of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. A production that garnered rave reviews and took home the coveted award for Outstanding Musical Production of 2022.

Sarah Elizabeth Bedard is no stranger to the GBSC stage. A professor of Theatre at Bridgewater State University, Bedard is often called upon to direct for The Young Company right here in Stoneham. She'll be responsible for introducing audiences to a wide variety of characters residing in Popcorn Falls. Props and costumes will play a crucial role in inspiring this array of townsfolk. "It's fun to just watch each other change and shift into these different humans. You feel like you know something about a person just by the way they sit in a chair, or by the way they wear a certain hat or scarf" says Bedard.


