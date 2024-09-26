Photos: THE WEIR By Conor McPherson Haunts Berkshire Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See first look photos of Berkshire Theatre Group's production of The Weir by Tony Award-nominated playwright Conor McPherson.

Set against the backdrop of a windswept County Leitrim pub in rural Ireland, The Weir offers a spellbinding evening of storytelling that will leave audiences captivated by its eerie and evocative atmosphere.

Previews are on Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27 at 7pm and the opening is on Saturday, September 28 at 7pm at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge.

In this celebrated play, McPherson masterfully weaves folklore and the supernatural into a haunting exploration of human connection. As the wind howls outside and the fire crackles within the pub, locals Finbar, Jack and Jim regale newcomer Valerie with ghostly anecdotes. However, it is Valerie’s own tale that shifts the night’s mood, revealing deeper emotions and personal tragedies that resonate long after the stories are told.

The production is directed by Eric Hill and features Sean Bridgers as Jack, Joey Collins as Jim, Stephanie Jean Lane as Valerie, Harry Smith as Finbar and Philip Themio Stoddard as Brendan.

The creative team includes scenic design by Randall Parsons, costume design by Amy Avila, lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson, composition and sound design by Scott Killian, dialect coaching by Jennifer Scapetis, stage management by Caroline Ragland and casting direction by Kelly Gillespie, CSA and David Caparelliotis/Caparelliotis Casting.

The Weir promises an unforgettable evening of theater, exploring the mystical allure of Irish folklore and the profound power of storytelling.

Comments