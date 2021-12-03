Photos: Reagle Music Theatre to Present CHRISTMASTIME IN CONCERT

ChristmasTime in Concert, a 90-minute, fully staged concert version of Reagle Music Theatre's beloved holiday celebration, opens this weekend, Dec. 4 and 5 at 12 noon. Performances continue Dec 11 and 12 at 12 noon.

Check out photos below!

Pictured are dancers from the Deborah Mason Performing Arts Center in Cambridge/Somerville doing a hip hop variation on the March of the Wooden Soldiers; Fred Van Ness leading the Victorian Carolers in a medley of traditional Christmas songs; Angela Richardson Dunn, soloist; the Reagle Barbershop Quartet singing pop favorites a capella; Katie Chua of Lexington dancing as the Ghost of Christmas Past from the Deborah Mason Performing Arts Center's "What the Dickens" adaptation of "A Christmas Carol;" Erik Sachs, Mary-Alexandra Onstad, and Addison Toole, a student at the Waltham Kennedy Middle School, singing holiday classics on the City Streets of Waltham; and soprano Mara Bonde with Fred Van Ness and the Victorian Carolers.

The Afro Diamonds troupe from Africana Waltham (not pictured) will also present a pre-show holiday-themed drum and dance performance.

Tickets, available online at ReagleMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 781-891-5600, are $45/$35 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Seating is limited to 500 for each performance in order to promote social distancing.

Proof of vaccination is required (except for children under 12), and masks must be worn at all times in the building. All performers are fully vaccinated. Reagle Music Theatre is located at Waltham High School, 617 Lexington Street, Waltham, Mass.