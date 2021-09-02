Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Shakespeare & Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Shakespeare & Company continues its 2021 season with a workshop production of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. Directed by Alice Reagan, the production will open for a limited run September 1 through 5.

Check out photos from rehearsal below!

Measure for Measure tells the story of Angelo, a minister who is abruptly appointed to rule over a chaotic and debauched city and restores order with repressive laws and an iron fist over licentiousness. The object of his own twisted desire is a young nun, whom he puts in an unthinkable position. "To whom should I complain?" is all that young Isabella can utter when she finds herself the target of his abuse of power. Justice can never come soon enough.

A New York-based freelance director, Reagan's recent directing credits include No Good Things Dwell in the Flesh by Christina Masciotti at Yocum Institute; HIR by Taylor Mac at Shakespeare & Company; Jeune Terre by Gab Reisman through New Plays at Barnard; Grounded by George Brant at Dobama Theatre; Jackie by Elfriede Jelinek at Boom Arts; among many more. She is the recipient of two Foundation of Contemporary Arts Grants, a Princess Grace Award, and a Princess Grace Special Project Grant. An alum of Mabou Mines/SUITE Resident Artist Program, Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Women's Project Directors Lab, and the Drama League, Reagan is also a member of Wingspace Theatrical Design. Reagan is Associate Professor of Professional Practice at Barnard College.

This special workshop production of Measure for Measure will feature some costumes, minimal sets, and cast members performing with scripts in-hand. The cast includes: Ariel Bock (Duke), Sheldon Brown (Claudio), Nehassaiu deGannes (Isabella/Pompey), David Gow (Angelo), Charls Sedgwick Hall (Lucio), Rory Hammond (Escalus/Abhorson), Kristen Moriarty (Marianna/Provost), and Indika Senanayake (Mistress Overdone), with Norman Anthony Small as Stage Manager.

Generously sponsored by Dr. Gerald and Roberta Friedman, Measure for Measure will be performed outdoors at The Roman Garden Theatre.

Shakespeare & Company takes the safety of its guests, artists, and staff seriously. At all performances, audiences will be required to wear masks while indoors, socially distance, adhere to state public health recommendations, and abide by all rules outlined in the COVID-19 Code of Courtesy.

For more information on Shakespeare & Company, please visit www.shakespeare.org.