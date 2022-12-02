Photos: Get a First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at North Shore Music Theatre

The 31st annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL is playing at North Shore Music Theatre through December 23 - Evening shows December 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 21, 22, and 23 at 7:30pm; Matinees December 3, 4, 10, 14, 17, and 18 at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling the North Shore Music Theatre Box Office at (978) 232-7200, via the website at www.nsmt.org or in person at 54 Dunham Road (Route 128, exit 46), Beverly, MA.

An original adaptation based on Charles Dickens' classic novella, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a musical ghost story following the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (played by David Coffee returning for his 28th holiday season) through a series of strange and magical journeys, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season. Featuring dazzling special effects and traditional songs like God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman, Here We Come A-Wassailing, The Boar's Head Carol, and We Wish You A Merry Christmas, this award-winning production was created specifically for North Shore Music Theatre and has been seen by more than one million people since its debut in 1989.