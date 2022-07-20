Photos: Cape Rep's CLICK CLACK MOO COWS THAT TYPE Plays Outdoor Theater

Cape Rep Theatre is presenting Click Clack Moo Cows That Type on their outdoor stage through September 1.

A musical adaption of the New York Times bestselling children's book. Farmer Brown has a problem, his cows like to type and are starting to leave him notes! This family favorite has great music, hilarious dialogue, dancing farm animals, and more.

Adapted by James E. Grote; Music by George Howe; Lyrics by James E. Grote and George Howe; From the book by Doreen Cronin, Illustrations by Betsy Lewin; Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type was originally produced by Lifeline Theatre, Chicago, Illinois, and premiered there in 2003; Directed by Holly Erin McCarthy.