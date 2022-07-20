Photos: Cape Rep's CLICK CLACK MOO COWS THAT TYPE Plays Outdoor Theater
This family favorite has great music, hilarious dialogue, dancing farm animals, and more.
Cape Rep Theatre is presenting Click Clack Moo Cows That Type on their outdoor stage through September 1.
Get a first look at photos below!
A musical adaption of the New York Times bestselling children's book. Farmer Brown has a problem, his cows like to type and are starting to leave him notes! This family favorite has great music, hilarious dialogue, dancing farm animals, and more.
Adapted by James E. Grote; Music by George Howe; Lyrics by James E. Grote and George Howe; From the book by Doreen Cronin, Illustrations by Betsy Lewin; Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type was originally produced by Lifeline Theatre, Chicago, Illinois, and premiered there in 2003; Directed by Holly Erin McCarthy.
Ari Lew, Holly Hansen, Hannah Carrita, and Jess Andra
