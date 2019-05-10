Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center

May. 10, 2019  

We Live in Cairo begins previews on Tuesday, May 14 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. It opens Wednesday, May 22, and plays through June 23. Tickets on sale now: online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak, this world premiere musical follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, We Live in Cairo moves from the jubilation of Tahrir Square through the tumultuous years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the revolutionaries of Tahrir must confront the question of how-or even whether-to keep their dreams of change alive.

Learn more about We Live in Cairo.

Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva

Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center
Jakeim Hart in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center
Parisa Shahmir and Sharif Afifi in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center
Jakeim Hart, Abubakr Ali, Dana Saleh Omar, and Layan Elwazani in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center
Creators Daniel and Patrick Lazour in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center
The cast of We Live in Cairo in rehearsal.

Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center
Sharif Afifi, Waseem Alzer, and Jakeim Hart in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center
Jakeim Hart, Abubakr Ali, Dana Saleh Omar, and Layan Elwazani in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.



Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center
  • The ZYG 808 Presents Keynote Address At Cape Cod Human Rights Academy Conference
  • Huntington Theatre Company 2019 Gala Breaks Fundraising Records
  • Photo Flash: Cape Rep Theatre's 34th Season Opens With PROOF
  • Boston Landmarks Orchestra Announces Free Summer Concert Series
  • Ray Lamontagne Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup