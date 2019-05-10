Photo Flash: WE LIVE IN CAIRO In Rehearsal At Loeb Drama Center

We Live in Cairo begins previews on Tuesday, May 14 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. It opens Wednesday, May 22, and plays through June 23. Tickets on sale now: online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak, this world premiere musical follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, We Live in Cairo moves from the jubilation of Tahrir Square through the tumultuous years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the revolutionaries of Tahrir must confront the question of how-or even whether-to keep their dreams of change alive.

Learn more about We Live in Cairo.

Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva



Jakeim Hart in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

Parisa Shahmir and Sharif Afifi in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

Jakeim Hart, Abubakr Ali, Dana Saleh Omar, and Layan Elwazani in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

Creators Daniel and Patrick Lazour in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

The cast of We Live in Cairo in rehearsal.

Sharif Afifi, Waseem Alzer, and Jakeim Hart in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.

Jakeim Hart, Abubakr Ali, Dana Saleh Omar, and Layan Elwazani in rehearsal for We Live in Cairo.





