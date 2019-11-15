Phoebe Potts' TOO FAT FOR CHINa Premieres At Gloucester Stage

Gloucester Stage Company presents TOO FAT FOR CHINA, a world premiere one woman show written and performed by cartoonist and storyteller and Gloucester resident Phoebe Potts, November 23, 24, 30 and December 1 at Gloucester Stage, 267 E Main St., Gloucester.

This comedic theater performance (debuting on National Adoption Day, Nov. 23) is a sequel to Potts' graphic memoir, Good Eggs (Harper, 2010), which charts her travails with infertility and the endless rounds of treatments and miscarriages she and her husband endured. Roz Chast, the New Yorker cartoonist, called Potts' memoir "sometimes funny, sometimes sad, but always honest, intelligent, and completely involving."

In Too Fat for China, Potts picks up the narrative with her quest for an international adoption. The story has a happy ending, but it twists and turns through fraught questions about family and race- subjects that feel particularly pertinent in our current political climate. Potts tackles it all, as she does life, with humor and irreverence.



Saturday, November 23: 7:30pm Sunday, November 24: 2:00pm Saturday, November 30: 7:30pm Sunday, December 1: 2:00pm. Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main Street, Gloucester, MA 01930, $25 Available for purchase online to www.gloucesterstage.com or by calling the Box Office at 978.281.4433.





