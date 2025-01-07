Passim to Present WE BLACK FOLK FEST & THE OPENING DOORS PROJECT Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Passim will continue its efforts to celebrate the artistry and contributions of Black voices with two special events taking place in February. Club Passim's Folk Collective, the artist-led diversity and inclusion initiative, will present the second annual ‘We Black Folk Fest,’ a two-day celebration that honors the West African griot tradition of blending live performances with intimate artist dialogues with audiences on February 1 + 2, 2025. On February 22, The Opening Doors Project, a Boston organization with a mission to amplify voices of color and advance interracial conversations about race through the arts, will host a song swap and interactive discussion about widening and diversifying the Boston music scene. Both concerts reflect Passim's commitment to amplifying diverse voices that shape and expand the folk tradition. Tickets and more information are available at passim.org.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to highlight Black artistry, storytelling, and expression in folk music, reflecting Passim's commitment to honoring cultural traditions that enrich the genre,” said Shea Rose, Curator of Music and Culture at Club Passim. “By recognizing these contributions, Passim honors the past and helps shape a future where folk music fully embraces the depth, diversity, and humanity of its creators.”

We Black Folk: Griot Gatherings is an event curated and organized by digital media artist and past Folk Collective member Cliff Notez, in collaboration with their company HipStory and BAMS Fest. The program will feature award-winning artists including Kemp Harris, Grace Givertz, Cinnamoon, Zion Rodman, Kayla Blackburn, Devon Gates, Chris Walton, Pamela Means, and former Folk Collective members Cliff Notez, Naomi Westwater, and Lydia Harrell.

"When Cliff Notez came up with the idea of the We Black Folk Festival - we knew immediately that this was important,” said Matt Smith, Managing Director. “Elevating and celebrating black voices is not just a great thing to do in the folk music world - it is essential."

“Griot Gatherings is an event where storytellers, musicians, poets, and community innovators from the African diaspora come together to share their wisdom, experiences, and traditions,” said Cliff Notez, We Black Folk initiative founder. “From music education sessions to discussions on community empowerment and creative leadership, the program celebrates the diverse contributions of modern griots in shaping both cultural heritage and future innovation.”

The Opening Doors Project was co-founded by Folk Collective member Alastair Moock and created as an expansion of his musical partnership with folk legend and social justice educator, Reggie Harris. The organization brings community concerts and conversations to venues throughout New England, and school programs that center themes of diversity and justice to kids everywhere.

Opening Doors’ award-winning roster of Kemp Harris, Zakiyyah, Stephanie McKay, Pamela Means, Reggie Harris, and Alastair Moock will play the free event.



“We’re excited to be a part of Passim’s efforts to lift up Black voices in Boston’s folk scene,” said Alastair Moock, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of The Opening Doors Project. “I think these events are well paired. Griot Gatherings is about celebrating Black artistry, the Opening Doors show is about engaging the club’s audience in a back-and-forth about what we’re getting right and what’s still missing in our community. Both shows are going to feature some amazing singing and storytelling.”

We Black Folk Presents: Griot Gatherings will take place on February 1 and 2, 2025 at 7:00 p.m and The Opening Doors Project Showcase will take place on February 22, 2025 at 1:00 p.m at Club Passim.

