Passim School of Music is Teaching the Roots of the Blues with Boston Bluesman Paul Rishell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Learn the roots of the blues with Paul Rishell, one of today’s most respected country blues artists and a W.C. Handy Award winner. His workshop, Country Blues Guitar: The Basics and Beyond, offered through the Passim School of Music’s fall classes, guides students through fingerpicking fundamentals and grounds them in classic blues styles—all while encouraging artistic growth. The class is suitable for advanced beginners and above. A complete list of summer courses and registration can be found at passim.org/school-of-music.

In Country Blues Guitar: The Basics and Beyond, participants will explore foundational right-hand picking patterns and open tunings by learning and performing songs such as Lead Belly’s "Relax Your Mind," The Memphis Sheiks’ "Ain’t Nobody’s Business But Mine," and Robert Johnson’s "Kindhearted Woman." Participants will need to bring a guitar, a capo, finger picks, and a slide. An audio or video recorder is strongly encouraged to support learning. The class will be held in person on Thursdays—September 11, 18, 25, October 2, and 9—from 6:30 to 7:45 PM ET.

Paul’s original music has been featured in plays, films and numerous television shows, including Friends, The Oprah Winfrey Show and A&E’s Biography. He has built a stellar reputation over 40 years as a performer, teacher and torchbearer of the country blues tradition.

Artists can enhance their skills at the Passim School of Music through various other programs this fall, including The Songs of Bob Dylan with Avi Salloway, Become the Guitarist of Your Dreams! with Avi Salloway, The Songs of John Prine with Janet Feld, The Songwriter’s Workshop with Nora Meier, and Intro to the Rhythm Bones with Bruno Giles. Ensemble programs focused on old-time string band, bluegrass, folk cello, Klezmer, and Celtic music, and lessons in guitar, voice, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, and ukulele.

Registration for all the classes offered are available at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/.

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. All classes are taught by professional musicians.

The in-person classes will be held at The Passim School of Music at 26 Church St., Cambridge, MA. Classrooms are located on the second floor.