Passim Opens Up Applications For Iguana Music Fund Grants

Passim, the legendary music listening room in Cambridge, is opening up the application process for the annual Iguana Music Fund. The Iguana Music Fund awards grants annually to musicians for career building projects and for projects that provide community service through music.

Established in 2008 after an anonymous donor approached Passim with the idea to start a program to support local artists' career growth, the fund provides grants from $500 to $2,000 for musicians with a strong New England connection. Applications are open now through October 14. Artists may apply for free at passim.org/iguana.

Over the past decade, Passim has awarded more than $475,000 in grants, funding more than 285 projects for artists including Della Mae, Oompa, Lake Street Dive, and Awaaz Do. Grants are allocated in the areas of recording or manufacturing assistance, publicity and marketing support, equipment and instruments, songwriting retreats, tour support, special projects and other specific activities that promote artists work and/or professional growth.

"The Iguana Fund has become a great force for good in New England, not only supporting artists, but supporting creative attempts to enrich our community through music," said Jim Wooster, Executive Director of Passim. "From special showcases and unique concerts to education programs dedicated to nurturing the next generation of musicians, we look forward to seeing the innovative projects artists come up with every year."

Applications for the Iguana Music Fund are open now through October 14 at passim.org/iguana. The grants will be distributed in late December.