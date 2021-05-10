Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Over 35 Artists Featured In OUR HEART Exhibition At Humphreys Street Studios

The exhibition features paintings, drawings, photographs, sculpture, and mixed media works by both Humphreys Street Studio and other local artists.

May. 10, 2021  

Humphreys Street Studios, the artist community located in Uphams Corner/Dorchester, has announced a group exhibition called Our HeART. The exhibition features paintings, drawings, photographs, sculpture, and mixed media works by both Humphreys Street Studio artists as well as other artists from Dorchester--showcasing the vibrant talents of the local community.

"We're thrilled," shares Franklin Marval, a graphic designer at Humphreys Street Studios and proprietor of Cyanta Studios, "to turn one of our artist studios into a pop-up gallery and launch our new exhibition that also invites work by Dorchester artists outside of our studio building. We welcome the talents of our Dorchester neighbors and fellow artists."

"It's been such a joy," says photographer Jpix, "for artists to come together, especially because Covid has forced so much isolation. We can share our work, celebrate each other, and share our artist community with the neighborhood at large."

"We were blown away by the quality and energy of all of the submissions," adds sculptor and jewelry maker Cat Armistead. "Meeting local artists and learning more about their work and their process has been so wonderful."

"Doing this exhibition has us motivated to plan more exhibitions, summer workshops and open studios as the weather gets nicer," Todesco continues. "We have so many plans and are so excited to meet more artists, welcome folks into our space, and share our work."

Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday 10am to 4pm and by appointment April 24 through June 4, 2021. Please email franklinmarval@gmail.com to make an appointment. Some of the exhibited artwork will be for sale and the exhibition will also be made available online shortly. HSS is located at 11 Humphreys Street, Dorchester, MA 02125.


