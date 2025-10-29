Off-Kendrik to Present The Fourth Annual SOUTH ASIAN AMERICAN THEATER FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Off-Kendrik, the Boston-based nonprofit dedicated to serving the South Asian community through art, theater, and storytelling, will present the fourth annual South Asian American Theater (SAATh) Festival from November 21–23 at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown. Tickets are available now.

Meaning “coming together,” Saath embodies the spirit of the three-day event, which brings together ten creative groups from across the country for multilingual performances reflecting the diversity of the South Asian diaspora. The festival highlights narratives exploring themes of immigration, politics, gender, sexuality, and cultural identity, presented in multiple languages with English supertitles for accessibility.

This year’s festival places special focus on women artists and opens with a panel discussion on “Challenges and Opportunities of Women Artists.” “We will host an open discussion about the challenges female artists face as well as the opportunities that are available,” said SAATh Festival Organizer Pragati Bhowmick.

Festival Highlights Include:

Friday, November 21: Opening panel discussion and performances of White Linen Red Dot (multilingual) and Not So Black and White (English & Hindi).

Saturday, November 22: Productions include Guntata Hriday Hey – Entangled Heart (Marathi), Shiv’s Project (English), Sukhi Manasacha Sadara (Marathi), and Gotroheen (Bengali).

Sunday, November 23: Closing performances include Heer Waris Shah – The Awakening of Love (English), Park (Hindi), Paul O Vincent (Bengali), and Dikchinhoheen (Bengali).

Off-Kendrik, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves the South Asian community of the Boston and New England area through theater and storytelling, producing original plays in Bangla and offering workshops for artists, actors, and playwrights. Its Voices storytelling series amplifies immigrant perspectives within the American experience.

The South Asian American Theater Festival will take place at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA.