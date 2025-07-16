ONE LONG EARRING to Play The Gifford House This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lesbian supergroup One Long Earring will hit the stage at The Gifford House in Provincetown on July 22, 25, and 29. A satirical ode to feminist folk bands of yesteryear, the new musical is part mockumentary, part reunion tour—and all hilarious.

Dubbed “Lesbian Spinal Tap,” One Long Earring follows the fictional comeback of a band that rose to cult fame in womyn’s bookstores, coffee houses, and Renaissance Faires before imploding at the ill-fated Labia Majora Festival. Now, years later, the band reunites for one last shot at harmony—if they can survive the drama long enough to tune their dulcimers.

Created by Faith Soloway (Transparent, Jesus Has Two Mommies), the show is co-developed and co-starring queer music icon Bitch, and features Melissa Ferrick, Pamela Means, Anne Stott, and Myra Kooy.

"One Long Earring has been a creative fever dream of mine for a very long time, starting with the character Joan Stone-Suarez Levy," said Soloway. "The idea of having all of these Queer women and gender nonconforming talents on stage is the ultimate celebration of this dream."

“To get to play Teri Plum in a project that has lived in Faith's brilliant mind for so many years is an honor,” added Bitch. “Plus, I think it's high time we get a lezzie Spinal Tap!”

Audiences can expect a mix of original songs, raw confessions, feminist satire, and a lovingly absurd send-up of activist art and queer musical history.

For more information, visit giffordhouse.com or check local listings.