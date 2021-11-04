North Shore Music Theatre Presents 30th Annual A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre will present the area's largest and most beloved production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL for its 30th Annual Production.

This award-winning, original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story was created solely for North Shore Music Theatre in 1989 and cannot be seen anywhere else. The show will play 15 performances from Thursday, December 2 thru Thursday, December 23, 2021. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is sponsored by American Family Care, Urgent Care.







"This year marks the 30th annual production of A Christmas Carol. With everything we have been going thru these past few years, I am sure that even though the show itself has not been changed, it will feel a little different for everyone," said NSMT's owner and producer Bill Hanney. "We will all find new moments in the show that touch our hearts a little differently and messages that will resonate a little louder. The show has been incredibly important to so many over the years and it continues to be an honor to produce something that is such a big part of so many people's holiday traditions."







Based on the Charles Dickens classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is an original adaptation by former NSMT Artistic Director Jon Kimbell and members of the NSMT staff, following Ebenezer Scrooge through a series of strange and magical ghostly encounters, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season. With dazzling special effects that have grown even more exciting over time, traditional and original songs, and colorful costumes, A CHRISTMAS CAROL has become a holiday favorite throughout New England having been seen by more than one million people since 1989.







David Coffee will return for his 27th year playing Ebenezer Scrooge. A CHRISTMAS CAROL also features Leigh Barrett (The Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit), Marcus M. Martin (The Ghost of Christmas Present, Gentleman 1), Derek Luscutoff (The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come, Young Scrooge), Alex Puette (Jacob Marley), Sommer Carbuccia (Narrator), Russell Garrett (Bob Cratchit), Michael Harmon (Pearlie), Drew Porrett (Pearlie), Allsun O'Malley (Belle), Bronson Norris Murphy (Fred), Cheryl McMahon (Mrs. Dilber/ Mrs. Fezziwig), J.T. Turner (Mr. Fezziwig/Gentleman 2), Tommy Betz (Dick Wilkins, Ensemble), Billy Goldstein (Old Joe, Ensemble) Jaelle Laguerre (Ensemble), Turner Riley (Meg, Ensemble), Emily Royer (Meg, Ensemble), and Dan Teixeira (Ensemble).







The cast of 27 actors will also feature many local young performers including Jack Baumrind (Boy Scrooge), Lydia Bogdanovitch (Fan), Isabella Carroll (Belinda Cratchit), Joshua McKenna (London Boy), Quinn Murphy (Tiny Tim), Axel Simons (London Boy), Emilia Tagliani (Martha Cratchit), and Wade Turner (Peter Cratchit).







The creative team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes Kevin P. Hill (Director and Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Direction), Howard C. Jones (Original Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator and Additional Costume Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Gerard Kelly (Original Wig & Hair Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), and Briana Fallon (Assistant Choreographer). Flying effects are provided by ZFX, Inc. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer & Casting Director).







Throughout the run of A CHRISTMAS CAROL NSMT will be collecting toys in the lobby for Tiny Tim's Toy Drive. NSMT will be accepting unopened, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 2 - 12. All toys will be donated to Toys for Tots.







Tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL are priced from $78 | $83 | $93 - Kids 18 and under save 50%. $25 Student Rush tickets are available with a valid student I.D. starting one hour prior to curtain time. Prices are subject to change without notice. Phone, internet, and other fees may be applied at time of sale.







A CHRISTMAS CAROL performances are December 2 - December 23, 2021 (Evening shows December 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 22, and 23 at 7:30pm; Matinees December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 2pm). Tickets can be purchased by calling the North Shore Music Theatre Box Office at (978) 232-7200, via the website at www.nsmt.org or in person at 54 Dunham Road (Route 128, exit 19), Beverly, MA.