North Shore Music Theatre Postpones 2020 Season to 2021

North Shore Music Theatre has announced the postponement of its 2020 season to 2021.

"Though we worked hard to try to make a fall reopening and winter season a reality, it has become increasingly clear that there should not be any performances at North Shore Music Theatre until 2021," a statement on the theatre's site reads. "We will be flipping the originally announced 2020 Musical Season to now be the 2021 Musical Season starting with the May encore production of Mamma Mia!"

The new lineup is as follows:

MAMMA MIA!: May 4 - May 16, 2021

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE: June 1 - June 13, 2021

Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA: July 6 - July 18, 2021

BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY: August 10 - August 22, 2021

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: September 21 - October 3, 2021

KINKY BOOTS: October 26 - November 7, 2021

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: December 3 - December 23, 2021

* Titles and dates are subject to change without notice.

Anyone holding tickets for the 2020 Season Musicals will receive equivalent replacement tickets by mail in early spring of 2021.

Learn more at nsmt.org.

