North Shore Music Theatre Creates Masks for At-Risk Community

The costume department at North Shore Music Theater has gone from making lavish costumes to making face masks during the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The masks will be produced using purple fabrics whenever possible to honor NSMT's General Manager, Karen Nascembeni, who remains in critical condition in ICU battling COVID-19.



"As theatre people, we are used to producing shows for the public, but now we are shifting our focus for a bit," said Bill Hanney NSMT Owner & Producer. "It is our pleasure to be able to use this downtime to produce protective masks for some of our most at-risk neighbors."



While the masks are not meant for use in medical environments, the masks will provide a layer of protection for people who may need to go out to get essential supplies, according to Kelly Baker, North Shore Music Theatre's Costume Shop Manager.





The first delivery of 50 masks will be delivered to Brooksby Village in Peabody, MA on April 9, 2020.



Director of Facilities Heather Romani and Facilities Manager Rick Dunn will help to locate those in need and distribute the masks to the local community.







Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You