Norman Rockwell Museum Holiday Programming Announced

Norman Rockwell Museum has announced a new season of public programs in conjunction with the featured special exhibition Jan Brett: Stories Near & Far. Please see below for all seasonal and holiday offerings.

General Programming

- Jan Brett Stories Near & Far - November 13, 2021 through March 6, 2022.

A new holiday/winter exhibition featuring more than 100 original artworks by the bestselling children's book illustrator.

- Norman Rockwell's 323 Saturday Evening Post Covers, Stockbridge Room Gallery

- Norman Rockwell Permanent Collection Galleries:

Covering the Saturday Evening Post; Freedom's Legacy; Advertising and the Art of Persuasion; Real and Imagined: Fantastical Rockwell

- Miniature Stockbridge Main Street: the beloved tiny village and train set that sparks holiday joy for all ages.

- Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunts for children and families uncovering hidden wonders in the art of Norman Rockwell and Jan Brett.

- Winter Walk: Explore the Museum's Berkshire landscape and take its scenic vistas of the Housatonic River, sky-high pines, and Peter Rockwell sculptures, in their frosted glory; boots and warm clothing recommended!

Special Programs

Saturday & Sunday, November 13 - 14

Jan Brett: Stories Near & Far Opening Weekend

Explore the new holiday/winter exhibition, complete with recorded story readings by Jan Brett, creative scavenger hunts for children and families;; and artist signed books available in the Museum store. Included with admission; free for kids & teens, and Members. Advance admission tickets at NRM.org

Saturday, November 20, 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Member's Preview Party with Jan Brett

Meet the artist at this exclusive Member's exhibition preview of Jan Brett Stories Near & Far. Pre-order personalized and signed books. Free for Members, by reservation only; limited capacity and timed tickets.

December Programming

Joyful Family Holiday Happenings

In partnership with Red Lion Inn, enjoy a month-long celebration of the holidays with festive decorations, art, events, and activities. Promotional packages available including Museum tickets with Red Lion Inn lodging specials.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Joyful Holidays Family Day

- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Children's Book Readings from Jan Brett: Stories Near and Far, read by Museum Staff on the hour.

Throughout the day:

- Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunts (for children & families)

- Drawing in the Galleries - Join chief curator Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the Museum staff for an interactive gallery drawing experience that will inspire a closer look at the art on view.

- Meet Hedgie! Meet and take a pic with the beloved iconic character from Jan Brett's books. (Costumed character; not a real hedgehog!)

- Jan Brett-signed books available in the Museum Store

Included with admission; free for kids & teens, and Members. Advance admission tickets at NRM.org

Sunday, December 5

Throughout the day:

- Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunts (for children & families)

- Recorded story readings by Jan Brett

- Jan Brett-signed books available in the Museum Store

Included with admission; free for kids & teens. Advance admission tickets at NRM.org

Saturday, December 11

Book Launch Celebration: Jan Brett's The Nutcracker

Enjoy an afternoon with author/illustrator Jan Brett, with drawing demos, readings, and book signing of her newest book, Jan Brett's The Nutcracker, as well as other classic favorites. Meet Hedgie, a costumed character and beloved favorite from her stories; set out on a Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt for kids and families; and enjoy recorded book readings by the artist herself.

Included with admission; free for kids & teens, and Members. Limited capacity; advance reservations at NRM.org/events.

December 26 - 31, December School Vacation Week

Jan Brett's Winter Wonders

An indoor adventure with the beloved stories and animals featured in Jan Brett's books, on view in our featured exhibition Jan Brett: Stories Near & Far. Explore the art on view by going on a Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt. Readings from Jan Brett's books are scheduled throughout the week and take-home activities are available. Find your favorite books in the Museum store, signed by the artist! Included with admission; free for kids & teens, and Members. Advance admission tickets at NRM.org

Saturday, February 12, 1 p.m.

Zoom, Draw & Read with Jan Brett! (Via Zoom)

A fun and interactive online program for children and families, with author/illustrator Jan Brett. Enjoy a drawing demo, reading, and a live Q &A with the artist! Reserve your spot to receive the Zoom link at NRM.org/events.