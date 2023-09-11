Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Tickets on Sale For PHANTOMS BY FIRELIGHT at Old Sturbridge Village Photo
Tickets on Sale For PHANTOMS BY FIRELIGHT at Old Sturbridge Village

Tickets for Phantoms by Firelight at Old Sturbridge Village are on sale now to the general public, with early bird rates available through October 5! Learn more about how to get tickets here!

2
Marblehead School of Ballet & BALAM Dance Theatre to Perform in Dance For World Commun Photo
Marblehead School of Ballet & BALAM Dance Theatre to Perform in Dance For World Community Festival

BALAM Dance Theatre and Marblehead School of Ballet have been selected to perform in José Mateo Ballet Theatre's 14th Annual Dance for World Community Festival. 

3
Interview: Chatting with Phil Chan, Stage Director of Boston Lyric Operas new Asian Americ Photo
Interview: Chatting with Phil Chan, Stage Director of Boston Lyric Opera's new Asian American take on MADAMA BUTTERFLY

During a recent rehearsal, Chan spoke to BroadwayWorld by telephone about “Madama Butterfly,” the current Broadway musical “Here Lies Love,” and more.

4
LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit Photo
LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show 

LETTERKENNY PRESENTS a night of stand-up comedy featuring four comedians from the popular award-winning Crave and Hulu Original series Letterkenny.

Recommended For You