Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)
|Neil Gaiman
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/02-10/02)
|A Strange Loop
SpeakEasy Stage Company (4/26-5/25)
|A Christmas Carol
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/23)
|Cécile McLorin Salvant
Sanders Theatre (2/02-2/02)
|Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
|Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
|DIASPORA!
The Black Box Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts (9/12-10/15)
|A Very Darren Crissmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/07-12/07)
